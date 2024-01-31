Welsh Government
|Printable version
Building a stronger future for Welsh construction
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething recently addressed a construction summit in Cardiff which brought together Welsh construction sector leaders during a period of economic pressures and challenges.
With around one in 20 of all jobs in Wales being in the construction sector, the summit was an opportunity for leaders to discuss the opportunities available in Wales and how best to lever those opportunities to grow the economy, create prosperity and provide the skills and training necessary for the workforce in a rapidly changing environment.
The summit also marks the start of a new relationship between Welsh Government and Constructing Excellence in Wales which will now provide Welsh ministers with specialist construction advice, real time market intelligence and a research capability.
The new relationship will improve the quality of engagement between government and the sector at a time when the economy is experiencing challenging times.
In addressing the summit at the Leonardo Hotel in Cardiff, the Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said:
The Welsh Government recognises the important role that the construction industry plays in both supporting economic development in Wales and contributing to Wales’ engagement with businesses across the world.
In these challenging times Construction Excellence in Wales’ members and industry views have never been more important to help achieve the objectives set out in the recently announced Economic Mission.
Our aim through the Economic Mission is to set Wales on a path to deliver a greener, fairer and more prosperous Wales. We want to create an economic environment to support both wellbeing of the population and increase a focus upon productivity and growth, where nobody is left behind and to help more young people feel confident in planning ambitious futures in Wales.
One of our priorities is to create stronger partnerships for our everyday economy and I look forward to working more closely with Construction Excellence Wales.
This summit is timely, it brings together sector leaders engaged across the entire spectrum of activity and partnerships with the public sector.
The sector must remain confident and viable going forward if we are to see real economic growth in Wales.
However, this is not something that the government can achieve singlehandedly, it needs engagement and collaboration with the sector if we are to deliver on our programme and it needs honest debate to address the challenges that lie ahead.
Cat Griffith-Williams, CEO, Constructing Excellence in Wales, said:
The Welsh built Environment is an innovative and interesting sector, which is central to Wales’ foundational economy, providing essential support for the well-being of all of us. I am delighted to have secured a partnership contract with Welsh Government and am passionate about working with industry stakeholders, Welsh Government Ministers and officials to represent the construction sector in Wales. This more formalised arrangement clearly demonstrates the importance of the sector to the Economic Mission of Wales. CEWales has a long-standing, reputable legacy of providing professional specialist construction advice; we are passionate to support Welsh Ministers to deliver Welsh Government priorities across the Welsh construction sector, gathering real-time market intelligence, articulating and engaging with the wider Welsh construction sector.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/building-stronger-future-welsh-construction
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government to ban disposable vapes and back plans for raising smoking age30/01/2024 09:05:00
Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Lynne Neagle has confirmed the Welsh Government will press ahead with plans to ban disposable vapes and support UK Government legislation to increase the smoking age and restrict sales of vapes.
Increased availability of community pharmacy services helping improve access to primary care29/01/2024 11:05:00
Increased availability of community pharmacy services has meant hundreds of thousands of people haven’t needed GP consultations, Health Minister Eluned Morgan has announced.
£23m combined investment in two new social care facilities for Flintshire26/01/2024 15:05:00
Work is under way on two new integrated health and social care community facilities in Flintshire, backed by more than £14 million in Welsh Government funding, Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan has announced.
Tata and budgetary concerns top topics as Ministers meet26/01/2024 14:05:00
Wales’ Finance Minister Rebecca Evans has met the UK Government’s Chief Secretary to the Treasury, with the devastating job losses threatened at Tata and continued budgetary concerns at the fore of discussions.
£300k to safeguard future of paper packaging firm in Caerphilly26/01/2024 11:25:00
A paper packaging manufacturer for the food industry in Caerphilly has been granted £300,000 of Welsh Government funding to safeguard 55 jobs and create 10 more.
How a community focussed school in Newport is tackling inequality25/01/2024 14:05:00
The Education Minister Jeremy Miles has met with staff, pupils and parents at Maindee Primary school in Newport, to see how a community focussed school is helping to ensure all learners reach their full potential.
Welsh Government and NSPCC in plan to stop sexual harassment in schools24/01/2024 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is working with NSPCC Cymru and young people to understand the solutions to preventing harmful behaviour.
“Tackling child poverty is at the heart of everything we do,” vows Minister23/01/2024 11:05:00
“Tackling child poverty is at the heart of everything we do,” Minister for Social Justice and Chief Whip Jane Hutt has vowed.