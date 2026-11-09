NCFE
|Printable version
Building a workforce that helps every child thrive
The early years workforce plays a vital role in shaping children's futures. It supports holistic learning and development during arguably the most important years of a child's life, helps families to thrive, and lays the foundations for lifelong outcomes.
But as the sector responds to changing expectations, increasing demand, and ongoing workforce pressures, an important question remains: how can we create a profession where talented people are supported not only to join the sector, but to build long and rewarding careers within it? Where retention and morale is high and professional development blossoms?
To help answer that question, NCFE has launched the Education and Early Years Skills Collective.
The Collective brings together practitioners, employers, training providers, sector leaders, and other stakeholders from across the education and early years landscape. Through collaboration and shared insight, it aims to identify practical actions to strengthen the workforce and support children, families, and communities.
Its inaugural paper draws on discussions from across the sector, highlighting key themes that are likely to influence workforce development in the years ahead.
Five insights shaping the future education and early years workforce
1. Continuous development is becoming increasingly important
The Collective recognised that qualifications remain an essential starting point for a career in education and early years. However, with practice, policy, and children's needs continually evolving, ongoing development is becoming just as important as initial training.
There was broad agreement that workforce development should be viewed as a continuous journey, supported by accessible learning opportunities throughout a professional's career.
In practice: Creating space for meaningful mentoring and supervision, alongside flexible, stackable CPD, can help practitioners build confidence and deepen their expertise over time.
2. Progression pathways need greater visibility
While the sector offers a wide range of opportunities, many of these career routes are not always clear to those entering the profession or considering their next step.
Participants highlighted the need to make progression opportunities easier to understand. This would help people recognise the different directions their careers could take, including leadership, specialisms, and broader transferable roles across children's services.
In practice: Mapping career pathways more clearly can help individuals make informed decisions about their future development and progression.
3. Professional recognition remains a priority
A strong theme throughout the conversation was the need to better recognise the skills, knowledge, and responsibility required to work in education and early years.
The workforce makes a significant contribution to children's development and life chances, yet participants felt there is still more to do to raise awareness of the profession's impact and value.
In practice: Sharing success stories, celebrating expertise, and increasing understanding of the profession can help strengthen its profile among future entrants and wider audiences.
4. Leadership is a skill, not just a role
The Collective's first paper identifies leadership as a critical part of workforce development. Participants emphasised that leadership capabilities should be nurtured throughout a career rather than reserved for those already in management positions.
Effective leadership also plays an important role in safeguarding, helping to create cultures where concerns are recognised, discussed, and acted upon appropriately.
Developing skills such as communication, collaboration and mentoring can strengthen practice at every level while helping build the next generation of sector leaders.
In practice: Developing leadership skills early can prepare professionals for future responsibilities while supporting positive workplace and safeguarding cultures.
5. A more connected workforce benefits everyone
The Collective explored the importance of stronger links between early years, education, and the wider network of professionals who support children and families.
While different parts of the system face distinct challenges, greater collaboration can create opportunities for shared learning, stronger partnerships, and more joined-up support for children.
In practice: Cross-sector collaboration can help professionals learn from different perspectives while strengthening continuity for children and families.
Why the Education and Early Years Skills Collective matters
The launch of the Education and Early Years Skills Collective comes at a time when workforce development is becoming increasingly important to the future of the sector.
Many of the challenges discussed are interconnected. Recruitment influences retention. Professional recognition affects career progression. Leadership shapes workplace culture. Addressing these issues requires collaboration between employers, educators, and sector leaders rather than isolated solutions.
The Collective provides a forum for those conversations to happen. By bringing together expertise from across education and early years, it aims to turn insight into action and help shape a workforce that is skilled, supported, and equipped for the future.
Learn more about the Education and Early Years Skills Collective and read the full paper to explore how the sector can work together to strengthen the workforce.
Looking to invest in your own professional development? Explore the latest resources, events, networking opportunities and CPD through CACHE Alumni.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/building-a-workforce-that-helps-every-child-thrive/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
The Belfrey Theatre: Supporting access to performing arts with NCFE's Social Impact Fund09/11/2026 15:25:15
The Belfrey Theatre is part of a volunteer-led charitable trust in Telford that gives children and young people affordable access to performing arts.
Why tackling misogyny in schools starts with education02/11/2026 11:15:00
The Government's recent announcement on tackling misogyny in schools will not come as a surprise to many teachers. It is, however, likely to be widely welcomed.
From skills to employment: how SWAPs help providers align learner needs, employer demand and local priorities30/10/2026 11:15:00
Delivery providers are under increasing pressure to deliver programmes that lead to meaningful employment, meet employer expectations, and reflect place-based economic priorities.
What the moon can teach us about children's learning26/10/2026 16:15:00
Have you ever experienced the rhythm of children in a classroom? Have you witnessed the ebb and flow of conversation and the focused hum of learning when children are in the flow and absorbed in what they are doing?
New skills collective to help tackle long-term workforce challenges across the sector22/10/2026 15:15:15
A skills collective is bringing together workforce leaders, employers, educators, sector bodies, union representatives and people with lived experience to help shape the future of the health and social care workforce.
How South Bank Colleges is creating pathways into the early years sector through SWAPs22/10/2026 14:15:00
South Bank Colleges is a further education provider serving diverse communities across London, delivering vocational education, employability training and employer-focused programmes that help adults develop the knowledge, confidence and practical skills needed to progress into work or further study.
What happens when the health and social care sector comes together to tackle workforce challenges?20/10/2026 09:15:00
The health and social care sector has never been short of passionate people. Every day, health and social care professionals make a difference to the lives of the people, families and communities they support.
Helping people see a future in social care13/10/2026 14:15:00
Last week, we welcomed CACHE Alumni members from across the sector to a discussion exploring the future of the social care workforce.