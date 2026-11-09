Building a workforce that helps every child thrive

The early years workforce plays a vital role in shaping children's futures. It supports holistic learning and development during arguably the most important years of a child's life, helps families to thrive, and lays the foundations for lifelong outcomes.

But as the sector responds to changing expectations, increasing demand, and ongoing workforce pressures, an important question remains: how can we create a profession where talented people are supported not only to join the sector, but to build long and rewarding careers within it? Where retention and morale is high and professional development blossoms?

To help answer that question, NCFE has launched the Education and Early Years Skills Collective.

The Collective brings together practitioners, employers, training providers, sector leaders, and other stakeholders from across the education and early years landscape. Through collaboration and shared insight, it aims to identify practical actions to strengthen the workforce and support children, families, and communities.

Its inaugural paper draws on discussions from across the sector, highlighting key themes that are likely to influence workforce development in the years ahead.

Five insights shaping the future education and early years workforce

1. Continuous development is becoming increasingly important

The Collective recognised that qualifications remain an essential starting point for a career in education and early years. However, with practice, policy, and children's needs continually evolving, ongoing development is becoming just as important as initial training.

There was broad agreement that workforce development should be viewed as a continuous journey, supported by accessible learning opportunities throughout a professional's career.

In practice: Creating space for meaningful mentoring and supervision, alongside flexible, stackable CPD, can help practitioners build confidence and deepen their expertise over time.

2. Progression pathways need greater visibility

While the sector offers a wide range of opportunities, many of these career routes are not always clear to those entering the profession or considering their next step.

Participants highlighted the need to make progression opportunities easier to understand. This would help people recognise the different directions their careers could take, including leadership, specialisms, and broader transferable roles across children's services.

In practice: Mapping career pathways more clearly can help individuals make informed decisions about their future development and progression.

3. Professional recognition remains a priority

A strong theme throughout the conversation was the need to better recognise the skills, knowledge, and responsibility required to work in education and early years.

The workforce makes a significant contribution to children's development and life chances, yet participants felt there is still more to do to raise awareness of the profession's impact and value.

In practice: Sharing success stories, celebrating expertise, and increasing understanding of the profession can help strengthen its profile among future entrants and wider audiences.

4. Leadership is a skill, not just a role

The Collective's first paper identifies leadership as a critical part of workforce development. Participants emphasised that leadership capabilities should be nurtured throughout a career rather than reserved for those already in management positions.

Effective leadership also plays an important role in safeguarding, helping to create cultures where concerns are recognised, discussed, and acted upon appropriately.

Developing skills such as communication, collaboration and mentoring can strengthen practice at every level while helping build the next generation of sector leaders.

In practice: Developing leadership skills early can prepare professionals for future responsibilities while supporting positive workplace and safeguarding cultures.

5. A more connected workforce benefits everyone

The Collective explored the importance of stronger links between early years, education, and the wider network of professionals who support children and families.

While different parts of the system face distinct challenges, greater collaboration can create opportunities for shared learning, stronger partnerships, and more joined-up support for children.

In practice: Cross-sector collaboration can help professionals learn from different perspectives while strengthening continuity for children and families.

Why the Education and Early Years Skills Collective matters

The launch of the Education and Early Years Skills Collective comes at a time when workforce development is becoming increasingly important to the future of the sector.

Many of the challenges discussed are interconnected. Recruitment influences retention. Professional recognition affects career progression. Leadership shapes workplace culture. Addressing these issues requires collaboration between employers, educators, and sector leaders rather than isolated solutions.

The Collective provides a forum for those conversations to happen. By bringing together expertise from across education and early years, it aims to turn insight into action and help shape a workforce that is skilled, supported, and equipped for the future.

Learn more about the Education and Early Years Skills Collective and read the full paper to explore how the sector can work together to strengthen the workforce.

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