Health and Safety Executive
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Building contractor fined after employee fell through a fragile roof
A North-East building contractor has been sentenced after a bricklayer broke his back after falling through a barn roof in Northumberland.
- Man fell through barn roof at farm in Northumberland
- Company failed to protect workers carrying out the work
- Falls from height remain leading cause of workplace death and injury
The 24-year-old had been part of a team working for Len Smith & Son Building Contractors Limited carrying out repairs to the roof at East Fleetham Farm in Seahouses on 5 February 2025. The man stepped on a polycarbonate roof sheet and fell approximately eight feet to the concrete floor below. He suffered two broken vertebrae in his back, as well as having a fractured sternum, that required surgery.
The man had been carrying out repairs to this barn roof at the time of the incident
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the company had failed to ensure that there were adequate measures in place to protect employees or contractors when working at height. There was no risk assessment or safe system of work for the work activity being undertaken.
Falls from height remain the leading cause of workplace death and injury with the latest statistics from HSE showing that they account for over a quarter of all work related deaths in 2025/26.
The worker stepped on a polycarbonate roof sheet and fell approximately eight feet to the concrete floor below
HSE guidance states what an employer must do to protect their employees from falls from height including making sure work is properly planned, supervised and carried out by competent people.
Len Smith & Son Building Contractors Limited, East House, 17 Meadow Lane, Beadnell, Northumberland, pleaded guilty to breaching the Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and was fined £20,000 and ordered to pay £5,744 in costs by North Tyneside Magistrates Court on 6 August 2026.
HSE inspector Richard McMullen said:
“The outcome of this case could have been much worse, but the man’s injuries were still very serious.
“Falls from height continue to be the leading cause of workplace fatalities in Great Britain, with 31 people losing their lives in the past year.
“The construction industry remains the sector that accounts for the greatest number of workers killed each year.
“These figures do not include those individuals that have sustained serious, life changing injuries in falls.
“We will prosecute those that fail to protect people while at work.”
This HSE prosecution was brought by HSE enforcement lawyer Karen Park and assisted by paralegal Zara Salman.
Further information:
- The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. We are dedicated to protecting people and places, and helping everyone lead safer and healthier lives.
- More information about the legislation referred to in this case is available.
- Further details on the latest HSE news releases is available.
- HSE does not pass sentences, set guidelines or collect any fines imposed. Relevant sentencing guidelines must be followed unless the court is satisfied that it would be contrary to the interests of justice to do so. The sentencing guidelines for health and safety offences can be found here.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2026/08/10/building-contractor-fined-after-employee-fell-through-a-fragile-roof/
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