Building digital infrastructure
Faster broadband access for all new homes.
Faster broadband will feature in all new build homes in Scotland from 1 January 2025.
Legislation amending building standards will require developers to ensure all new build homes have the physical infrastructure as well as a gigabit-capable connection, subject to a £2,000 cost cap per dwelling. Where this is not possible, new builds should have the next fastest broadband connection within the cost cap.
This fulfils a Programme for Government commitment and follows a consultation where it was welcomed by the majority of network operators and housebuilders.
Business Minister Richard Lochhead said:
“Connectivity is no longer a luxury, but an essential part of everyday life enabling remote working, access to public services, education, and health.
“That’s why the Scottish Government is using its powers to reduce the barriers to accessing faster broadband so Scotland’s people and businesses can make the most of the opportunities connectivity brings.”
BACKGROUND
Broadband speeds are measured in megabits per second (Mbps) or gigabits per second (Gbps). This refers to how quickly data can be uploaded or downloaded from the internet. A gigabit-capable connection can deliver broadband services at speeds of at least one gigabit – or 1,000Mbps.
The Scottish Government’s response and analysis to the three-month consultation was published online in May.
Gigabit-capable connections are often, but not always, delivered by full fibre connections and can also be delivered via technologies such as cable (DOCSIS 3.1) and fixed wireless access. Infrastructure and build costs mean it isn’t always possible to provide a gigabit-capable connection within the cost cap. Developers will be required to provide two quotes from network operators in excess of the cost cap to claim an exemption from the requirement to provide a gigabit-capable connection.
