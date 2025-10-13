Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
Building Digital UK to be integrated with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
Building Digital UK will be integrated into the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology on 1 November 2025.
As of 1 November 2025 the executive agency responsible for improving broadband and mobile coverage in hard-to-reach parts of the UK, Building Digital UK (BDUK), will be integrated into the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). This update is part of the Government-wide review of arms length bodies launched in April.
BDUK will continue to deliver its important work as it becomes a directorate of the department and there are no changes to BDUK contracts as a result. Contractors currently working with BDUK do not need to take any action.
The government remains fully committed to BDUK’s programmes, Project Gigabit and the Shared Rural Network, with £1.9 billion allocated for their delivery at the last Spending Review. The success of BDUK’s work to date means the UK has already met previous targets of 85% gigabit coverage and 95% 4G coverage a year early. The government recently reconfirmed its commitment to achieving nationwide gigabit coverage and now expects 99% of premises to have access to a gigabit-capable connection by 2032.
For more information, see the Written Ministerial Statement.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/building-digital-uk-to-be-integrated-with-the-department-for-science-innovation-and-technology
