Building economic opportunities in Asia

Extending international business links.

Scotland’s first Trade Envoy to Japan has been appointed to secure international investment.

Stephen Baker will identify new opportunities in Japan’s thriving energy transition, pharmaceuticals, med-tech and food sectors.

Making this announcement ahead of a trade mission to Singapore and Malaysia, Business Minister Richard Lochhead yesterday said:

“Increasing trade and attracting inward investment are vital components of a thriving, growing economy and the Scottish Government’s clear message is that Scotland is open for business. “Scottish businesses already have a strong track record when it comes to exports to the Asian market and attracting inward investment, given Scotland’s position as the UK’s most attractive place for inward investment outside London. “This appointment will help Scotland to increase business opportunities with similar Japanese companies and organisations, like Sumitomo’s £350 million investment in a manufacturing plant in Nigg.”

The Scottish Government’s Trade and Investment Envoy for Japan Stephen Baker yesterday said:

"Japan and the UK share a strong and vibrant partnership, with Scotland taking a leading role in the energy transition. Given Japan's substantial economy, there are significant opportunities for trade and investment. Now is the perfect time to include Japan in your business strategy and I look forward to maximising the benefits of this global partnership for Scotland."

Background

The unpaid Japan Envoy role will last for an initial two-year term.

Mr Baker spent 21 years with Sony, before joining Scottish Development International in 2006, initially covering both trade and investment as Japan Country Head, and later as Regional Director for Information and communications technology, Creative Industry, Financial Services, and Global Business Services. Stephen also served as the Asia Pacific Regional Director for Inward Investment into Scotland.

Mr Lochhead’s trip to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur will take place between 21-24 October. The visit will include meetings with existing and potential investors. Full details on Ministerial travel and engagements are published pro-actively online.

Sumitomo subsea cabling plant was secured thanks to a £24.5 million investment from the Scottish Government, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Scottish Enterprise.

