Scottish Government
|Printable version
Building economic opportunities in Asia
Extending international business links.
Scotland’s first Trade Envoy to Japan has been appointed to secure international investment.
Stephen Baker will identify new opportunities in Japan’s thriving energy transition, pharmaceuticals, med-tech and food sectors.
Making this announcement ahead of a trade mission to Singapore and Malaysia, Business Minister Richard Lochhead yesterday said:
“Increasing trade and attracting inward investment are vital components of a thriving, growing economy and the Scottish Government’s clear message is that Scotland is open for business.
“Scottish businesses already have a strong track record when it comes to exports to the Asian market and attracting inward investment, given Scotland’s position as the UK’s most attractive place for inward investment outside London.
“This appointment will help Scotland to increase business opportunities with similar Japanese companies and organisations, like Sumitomo’s £350 million investment in a manufacturing plant in Nigg.”
The Scottish Government’s Trade and Investment Envoy for Japan Stephen Baker yesterday said:
"Japan and the UK share a strong and vibrant partnership, with Scotland taking a leading role in the energy transition. Given Japan's substantial economy, there are significant opportunities for trade and investment. Now is the perfect time to include Japan in your business strategy and I look forward to maximising the benefits of this global partnership for Scotland."
Background
The unpaid Japan Envoy role will last for an initial two-year term.
Mr Baker spent 21 years with Sony, before joining Scottish Development International in 2006, initially covering both trade and investment as Japan Country Head, and later as Regional Director for Information and communications technology, Creative Industry, Financial Services, and Global Business Services. Stephen also served as the Asia Pacific Regional Director for Inward Investment into Scotland.
Mr Lochhead’s trip to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur will take place between 21-24 October. The visit will include meetings with existing and potential investors. Full details on Ministerial travel and engagements are published pro-actively online.
Sumitomo subsea cabling plant was secured thanks to a £24.5 million investment from the Scottish Government, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Scottish Enterprise.
Scottish international export statistics
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/building-economic-opportunities-in-asia/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Improved recording of A&E activity22/10/2024 12:05:00
A new methodology to accurately capture all emergency care activity in weekly and monthly Public Health Scotland statistical publications will be applied from 4 February 2025.
Scottish Housing Market Review Q3 202421/10/2024 15:05:00
Quarterly bulletin collating a range of previously published statistics on the latest trends in the Scottish housing market.
New Scottish benefit for pensioners21/10/2024 13:05:00
A new disability benefit for people of State Pension age opens today for new applications from people living in five local authority areas.
Scottish Economic Insights - October 202421/10/2024 12:05:00
Provides further analysis and insights on the economic themes presented in the monthly Scottish Economic Bulletin.
Scottish Housing Market Review Q3 202418/10/2024 15:05:00
Quarterly bulletin collating a range of previously published statistics on the latest trends in the Scottish housing market.
Scottish Animal Welfare Commission – Review of Scottish Government activity affecting the welfare of animals, as sentient beings18/10/2024 12:05:00
Review of Scottish Government activity affecting the welfare of animals, as sentient beings, by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC).
Infrastructure Investment Plan 2021-22 to 2025-26 Major capital projects progress update (August 2024)17/10/2024 13:05:00
The following information relates to projects with a capital value of £5 million or more which are at the outline business case (or equivalent) approved stage or beyond.
Humanitarian aid for Middle East17/10/2024 12:05:00
Emergency donation of £250,000 to support relief efforts.