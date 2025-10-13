Welsh Government
Building links between North Wales and Merseyside
Improved transport links will further cement the close relationship between North Wales and Merseyside, with a direct train link between Llandudno and Liverpool and improved services between Wrexham and Liverpool on the horizon.
As part of Network North Wales a new direct train service will run from Llandudno to Liverpool from May 2026, while improvements at Padeswood will unlock freight and passenger capacity between Wrexham and Liverpool.
First Minister Eluned Morgan and Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram met at Llandudno Junction station recently to discuss the importance of these links, along with the chair of Transport for Wales Vernon Everitt.
Network North Wales aims to deliver an integrated, high-frequency public transport network for North Wales, with metro at its heart, connecting to Merseyside, Cheshire and beyond.
The First Minister said:
There are exciting developments ahead on rail in North Wales. With our £800m investment in new trains, the vast majority of TfW services in the region are on new trains. Improved links to Merseyside are on the horizon, with a direct train service between Llandudno and Liverpool, passing through Llandudno Junction where we are today.
There is a long shared history between North Wales and Liverpool and these links can be further cemented with these improved transport links, which will be a boost for the economy.
Mayor Rotheram said:
The Liverpool City Region and North Wales share deep historic, economic and cultural ties - and improved transport links will only strengthen that partnership in the future.
Creating better connections across the North West and into North Wales is a key part of our vision for a more joined-up, more productive economy. Through the Northern Arc, underpinned by the Liverpool–Manchester railway, we could unlock up to £90 billion in economic growth and support the development of around half a million new homes.
These new connections will help bring people on both sides of the border closer to opportunity – whether that’s getting to a new job, visiting family, or heading to our football stadiums, the Eisteddfod or a night out in town!
Vernon Everitt, Transport for Wales Chair said:
At TfW, we're investing in the Wales and Borders railway network to improve public transport for people and businesses across the whole country, including £800 million on brand-new trains. This will be followed by improvements in local and regional bus services as we introduce bus franchising in partnership with local authorities over the next few years.
We are also moving quickly in collaboration with our partners to start delivering the plans for Network North Wales - which includes better local and cross-border connectivity and simpler 'pay as you go' travel for our customers. This exciting work will enable economic growth and connect more people and communities to jobs, homes and wider opportunity.
