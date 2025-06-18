Building positive relationships in schools

Guidance on behaviour and consequences published.

New guidance setting out a range of approaches for schools to consider when responding to behaviour has been published.

Developed with input from headteachers, teaching unions, local government and educational psychologists, the guidance promotes building positive relationships and behaviour across the whole school community. It focuses on improving outcomes by reinforcing positive behaviour and working to reduce the likelihood of negative behaviour occurring in future.

Various approaches are available to schools, ranging from classroom management approaches, to support strategies and the use of exclusion as a last resort.

The guidance has been developed in collaboration with the Scottish Advisory Group on Relationships and Behaviour in Schools (SAGRABIS), which is jointly chaired with COSLA, to reflect that it is local government who have the responsibility for delivering education in Scotland.

During a visit to St Brendan’s Primary School in Motherwell, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth met with teachers and parents to understand the importance of building positive relationships within schools.

Ms Gilruth said:

“The majority of children and young people behave well in school, but where someone needs support with their behaviour, it is important that schools can respond in ways that are appropriate, supportive and respond to the needs of each individual child. Evidence clearly shows young people need structure and boundaries to support their development and having predictable consequences helps them to feel safe. “Responding to behaviour in our schools requires all members of the school community – staff, children and young people and parents and carers – to work together to identify the values that underpin school life, how this translates into expectations of behaviour, and to support appropriate responses. We want to create a strong partnership between home and school to help create a consistent, supportive environment where children feel safe, respected, and are better able to learn and thrive. “This guidance takes account of the concerns about behaviour I have heard from teachers, support staff and teaching unions, and will be an important tool in ensuring that they are properly supported in our schools.”

Maura Oates, headteacher at St Brendan’s Primary school said:

"Here in St. Brendan’s Primary we consistently work hard to ensure the care and wellbeing needs of children and their families are met with warmth, care and consideration. We feel that this results in a calm, relaxed and nurturing environment where children are respectful, supportive and kind to each other." "Our values are evident across the school as we are committed to ensuring very high standards for all children. We consulted all children, parents and staff when creating our vision, values and aims. Our aims reflect Gospel values and the UNCRC. These shared values are evident across the school and are developed across the curriculum. We have a very good understanding of the socio-economic context of the school and its place within the community."

Background

This is the latest commitment to be delivered through the joint Relationships and Behaviour in schools action plan with COSLA.

Guidance is clear that exclusion should only be used as a last resort, where proportionate and there is no appropriate alternative.

Guidance on risk assessments will support schools to consider how they manage the risk of harm occurring, or a pattern of behaviour that causes, or is likely to cause, harm to self or others.

Guidance on fostering positive, inclusive and safe school environments.

Risk assessment guidance for violent, aggressive and dangerous behaviour.