Building Safety - Levelling-Up Committee plan follow-up work in 2023

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has announced today that it will be undertaking follow-up work on building safety in the New Year.

The Committee has invited Lee Rowley MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Local Government and Building Safety) to attend an evidence session in early 2023 (date tbc).

The Committee is likely to examine perceived gaps in the Building Safety Act 2022 and ongoing issues relating to building safety and remediation, including the liability of professional freeholders, the voluntary developer pledge and the fund for buildings 11-18m in height.

The Committee is also likely to explore questions around funding for non-cladding building safety works.

Chair's comment

Chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee, Clive Betts, said:

“Building safety and the remediation of historic defects have been a major area of scrutiny for the Committee since the Grenfell fire, including in our building safety remediation and funding report. “There continue to be concerns over gaps in the Government’s Building Safety Act and questions over the funding of building safety works which the Committee will want to revisit at our evidence session with the Minister early next year.”

The LUHC Committee published its Building Safety: Remediation and Funding report on 11 March and made a series of recommendations to Government to ensure leaseholders did not have to pay to rectify faults to make their homes safe.

Further information