Scottish Government
|Printable version
Building stronger social connections
Organisations awarded share of £3.2 million fund.
More than 50 projects tackling social isolation and loneliness throughout Scotland have received a share of a new fund.
Activities delivered by the organisations include community choirs, walking football, Men’s Sheds and volunteering opportunities.
Equalities Minister Emma Roddick visited Inverness Foodstuff, one of the successful projects, to see the impact of their work and hear how support through the Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund will benefit the local community.
Ms Roddick said:
“Social isolation and loneliness can affect anyone, but especially those most affected by the cost of living crisis such as disabled people, younger people, and those who live alone.
“The Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund is providing support to a range of projects across Scotland which deliver vital services in their communities. Inverness Foodstuff is a great example of how this Scottish Government funding will help to bring more people together, creating stronger social connections and improving public health.
“We are determined to tackle the harm caused by this hidden problem and this Fund is just one of the actions we are taking to help tackle social isolation and loneliness through our plan, Recovering our Connections.”
Inverness Foodstuff has been awarded a grant of £72,000 to deliver their lunch club twice a week in the Hilton area of Inverness. The lunch club will benefit an estimated 2,400 homeless and vulnerable people in the area over the duration of the Fund.
Chair of Inverness Foodstuff Stuart Black said:
“Inverness Foodstuff has operated from Ness Bank Church since 2015 offering hot food three times a week, utilising surplus food. But, it’s more than just a meal. We offer access to clothing, debt relief, IT support, mental health support, housing and homelessness support and access to hairdressing. Inverness Foodstuff also provides 75 volunteering opportunities.
“Over the past year we have served 8,500 meals in our city centre premises, an increase of 58% compared to 2021-22. This reflects the cost of living crisis and the extent of poverty in our city. We are delighted to gain Scottish Government funding to expand our service into Hilton, a recognised area of need, in partnership with Highlife Highland.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/building-stronger-social-connections/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Ministerial code updated20/07/2023 15:05:00
The Scottish Ministerial Code has been updated to further strengthen transparency and propriety.
Outdoor play funding20/07/2023 12:05:00
Around 14,000 children living in deprived areas will have access to more outdoor play opportunities in their local communities, thanks to over half a million in funding from the Scottish Government.
Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults: evaluation20/07/2023 10:05:00
External evaluation of year one of the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults.
Social and affordable housing supply boost19/07/2023 15:05:00
Response to recommendations to reduce temporary accommodation use.
Electrofishing for razor clams trial: update - February 2021 to January 202219/07/2023 14:25:00
A progress update report on the electrofishing for razor clams scientific trial from 1 February 2021 to 31 January 2022.
Reducing the use of temporary accommodation: actions we are taking to achieve this19/07/2023 12:05:00
What we are doing to reduce the use of temporary accommodation for homeless households.
UK Government urged to end carbon capture scheme delays19/07/2023 10:05:00
First Minister calls for action to end uncertainty on Acorn Project.
Building standards - building warrant fee model: research project18/07/2023 10:05:00
The purpose of this study is to develop proposals and a model that can be used to deliver a funding model that is flexible and can be adjusted to allow changes to building warrant fees in Scotland.
Team Scotland's inward investment support: evaluation17/07/2023 15:05:00
An evaluation of delivery partner support and services offered to companies with inward investment projects in Scotland between 2018 to 2019 and 2020 to 2021.