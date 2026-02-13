UK Resilience Academy
Building the ability to stay calm in a crisis
Crisis and incident management focuses on how an organisation responds when things go wrong — whether it’s a minor hiccup like a systems outage, or something major like a natural disaster, cyberattack, or reputational crisis.
The goal is to act quickly, stay organised, and make smart decisions under pressure to keep people safe, protect assets, and get things back on track as soon as possible.
Effective crisis and incident management is not just about reacting in the moment, however. Having clear plans in place ahead of time, understanding roles and responsibilities, and regularly practising different scenarios will help to ensure teams aren’t caught off-guard when incidents arise.
It’s a mix of grip, staying calm, communicating clearly, and being flexible enough to handle whatever’s thrown your way.
At the UKRA, we have a range of training and education to effectively equip organisations and individuals to prepare for future crisis and incidents.
Original article link: https://ukresilienceacademy.org/learn/crisis-incident-management/
Last week (WC 2nd February 2026) the National Consortium for Societal Resilience issued a report that £1 invested in societal resilience to disasters generates £35.12 of public value.
Being prepared is about taking action before an emergency happens – identifying risks, planning ahead, and making sure people have the knowledge, skills and confidence to respond when it matters most.
Build Confidence. Strengthen Resilience. Support Continuity.
Organisational resilience is the ability of organisations, infrastructure, and communities to anticipate, prepare for, respond to, adapt, and thrive amidst disruption and evolving conditions.
Exercise in a Box is an online resource from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) which helps organisations test and practise their response to a cyber attack. It is completely free and you don't have to be an expert to use it.