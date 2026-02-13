Building the ability to stay calm in a crisis

Crisis and incident management focuses on how an organisation responds when things go wrong — whether it’s a minor hiccup like a systems outage, or something major like a natural disaster, cyberattack, or reputational crisis.

The goal is to act quickly, stay organised, and make smart decisions under pressure to keep people safe, protect assets, and get things back on track as soon as possible.

Effective crisis and incident management is not just about reacting in the moment, however. Having clear plans in place ahead of time, understanding roles and responsibilities, and regularly practising different scenarios will help to ensure teams aren’t caught off-guard when incidents arise.

It’s a mix of grip, staying calm, communicating clearly, and being flexible enough to handle whatever’s thrown your way.

At the UKRA, we have a range of training and education to effectively equip organisations and individuals to prepare for future crisis and incidents.