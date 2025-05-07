Building the best future for Scotland

Programme for Government 2025-26.

The NHS will deliver 100,000 additional GP appointments and Scotland will have a ‘best in UK’ cost-of-living guarantee, including the permanent abolition of peak rail fares, First Minister John Swinney announced as he set out a Programme for Government against a backdrop of global economic challenges.

Speaking one year since he was elected First Minister and one year before the end of this Parliament, Mr Swinney committed to a package of cost-of-living initiatives for households and businesses and a new Six Point Export Plan to unlock target markets. He set out plans to strengthen the NHS with the delivery of extra GP appointments for key health risks such as high blood pressure, and 150,000 more NHS appointments and procedures, including a 50% increase in surgical procedures such as hip and knee replacements.

Key announcements include:

100,000 enhanced service GP appointments by March 2026 for key risk factors including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, obesity and smoking as well as more than 150,000 extra appointments and procedures, including surgeries and diagnostic tests, and target cancer pathways to tackle backlogs against the 62-day referral to treatment standard

The cost-of-living guarantee which includes ongoing free prescriptions, eye exams, bus travel for 2.3 million people, free tuition for students and more than £6,000 in early learning and childcare support for each eligible child

ScotRail peak rail fares abolished and the general alcohol ban on ScotRail trains removed and replaced with time and location restrictions

Winter fuel payments for pensioners restored

A new Six Point Export Plan, with a focus on actions to unlock target markets, and showcase Scotland to global buyers

A national regeneration fund that will support at least 26 projects to renew and restore communities, with a focus on delivering more local jobs

More rights and stronger protections for tenants, helping deliver more than 8,000 affordable homes, including for social and mid-market rent, and removing barriers on stalled building sites with the potential to deliver up to 20,000 new homes

The First Minister said:

“This Programme for Government is focused on providing the best cost-of-living support across the UK, as well as delivering a renewed and stronger NHS.

“When I became First Minister a year ago, I heard loud and clear people’s concerns about the NHS which is why I am taking serious action to ensure the NHS meets the needs of the public.

“This PfG also shows decisive action to protect Scotland’s economy and maximise our economic potential in the face of global challenges.

“It is being published earlier than usual, in part because it allows a clear year of delivery on the NHS and other public services, but also due to the scale of the looming economic challenge.

“It is a programme for a better Scotland, for a stronger NHS and a more resilient and wealthier Scotland. It is a Programme for Government that gets our nation on track for success.”

Background

Read the Programme for Government 2025-26

Read the First Minister's statement to the Scottish Parliament, 6 May 2025

The First Minister also confirmed Scottish Government plans to introduce six Bills over the course of the 2025-26 parliamentary year – alongside 2 Bills due to be introduced before summer recess and 14 Bills already before the Scottish Parliament – including:

Bills for introduction:

Budget (No. 5)

Children and Young People (Care)

Contract (Formation and Remedies)

Digital Assets

Heat in Buildings

Non-surgical Cosmetic Procedures

Bills from Year 4 programme which will be introduced before summer recess:

Building Safety Levy

Crofting and Scottish Land Court

Scottish Government Bills currently proceeding through Parliament:

Care Reform

Children (Withdrawal from Religious Education and Amendment of UNCRC Compatibility Duty)

Community Wealth Building

Criminal Justice Modernisation and Abusive Domestic Behaviour Reviews

Education

Housing

Land Reform

Leases (Automatic Continuation etc.)

Natural Environment

Regulation of Legal Services

Scottish Languages

Tertiary Education and Training (Funding and Governance)

UEFA European Championship

Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform

A’ togail an ama ri teachd as fheàrr do dh’Alba

Am Prògram airson Riaghaltas 2025-26.

Bheir an NHS seachad 100,000 coinneamh a bharrachd le dotairean-teaghlaich. Gheibh Alba cuideachd gealladh gur i an dùthaich san Rìoghachd Aonaichte far am faigh daoine an dòigh-bheatha as fheàrr a dh’aindeoin staing nan cosgaisean bith-beò – mar eisimpleir, le bhith a’ cur às do na faraidhean rèile as daoire aig Rèile na h-Alba. Mhìnich am Prìomh Mhinistear Iain Swinney seo is e a’ cur an cèill Prògram airson Riaghaltas mu choinneamh dhùbhlain eaconamach na cruinne.

’S e a’ bruidhinn aon bhliadhna bhon a chaidh a thaghadh mar Phrìomh Mhinistear is aon bhliadhna gun crìochnaich a’ Phàrlamaid seo, thug Mgr Swinney seachad gealladh gun cuireadh an Riaghaltas an sàs iomairtean a thaobh chosgaisean bith-beò às leth dhachaighean is ghnothachasan. Gheall e gun dèigheadh Plana ùr fhoillseachadh anns a bheil Sia Puingean a thaobh Às-mhalairt, gus fosgladh margaidhean air a bheil Alba ag amas. Mhìnich e cuideachd planaichean gus an NHS a neartachadh le bhith a’ toirt seachad barrachd choinneamhan le dotairean-teaghlaich airson prìomh chunnartan slàinte leithid brùthadh-fala àrd. A thuilleadh air an sin, thèid 150,000 coinneamh is obair-mheadaigeach a bharrachd a thoirt seachad fon NHS, agus nam measg bidh àrdachadh de 50% ann an obraichean-lannsa leithid a bhith a’ toirt chruaichnean is ghlùinean ùra do dhaoine.

Mar phàirt de na prìomh rudan a thèid a chur an cèill tha:

100,000 coinneamhan le dotairean-teaghlaich tron tèid seirbheis aig ìre nas àirde a thoirt seachad. Bidh seo air a choileanadh ron Mhàrt 2026 is dèiligidh iad ris na prìomh rudan a chomharras cunnartan slàinte, mar eisimpleir: brùthadh-fala àrd, coileastarail àrd, àrd-ìre de shiùcar-fala, reamhrachd agus smocadh. Thèid cuideachd 150,000 coinneamh is obair-mheadaigeach a bharrachd a thoirt seachad. Am measg iad seo bidh obraichean-lannsa is deuchainnean diagnosach, is slighean leigheis airson aillse gus an tèid dèiligeadh ri cùisean air an deach maill a chur. Bidh seo a’ coileanadh na bun-inbhe a chanas nach bi neach a’ feitheamh barrachd air 62 latha eadar iad a bhith a’ faighinn iomradh airson leigheas agus an leigheas fhèin.

Gealladh a thaobh chosgaisean bith-beò far an lean daoine orra a bhith a’ faighinn òrduighean-chungaidhean saor an-asgaidh, deuchainnean sùla, siubhal air bus do 2.3 millean neach, oideachadh saor an-asgaidh do dh’oileanaich agus còrr air £6000 as fhiach de thaic airson tràth-ionnsachadh is cùram-cloinne do gach leanabh aig a bheil cothrom air.

Gun tèid cur às do na faraidhean as àirde aig Rèile na h-Alba. Bidh cuideachd an casg a tha ann an-dràsta a thaobh a bhith ag òl deoch-làidir air a thoirt air falbh is bacaidhean sònraichte a rèir àm agus àite air an cur ann.

Gun tèid pàigheadh connaidh a’ Gheamhraidh do pheinnseanairean a thoirt air ais.

Plana ùr anns a bheil Sia Puingean a thaobh Às-mhalairt, a chuireas fòcas air gnìomhan gus fosgladh margaidhean air a bheil Alba ag amas, agus gus an dùthaich a thaisbeanadh do cheannaichean na cruinne.

Maoin ath-bheòthachaidh nàiseanta a chuireas taic ri co-dhiù 26 pròiseactan gus ath-nuadhachadh is ath-thogail a thoirt air coimhearsnachdan, is far am bi fòcas air barrachd obraichean ionadail ùra a thoirt seachad.

Barrachd chòraichean is ceumannan dìona nas treasa do luchd-gabhail, a chuidicheas ann a bhith a’ toirt seachad còrr air 8,000 dachaigh aig prìs reusanta, is cuid dhiubh sin air an cur a-mach air màl sòisealta no meadhan na margaidh. Thèid cuideachd cur às do chnapan-starra a tha a’ fàgail gu bheil cuid a làraichean togail nan tàmh – rud aig a bheil an comas a bhith a’ toirt seachad suas ri 20,000 dachaigh ùr.

Thuirt am Prìomh Mhinistear:

“Tha am Prògram airson Riaghaltas seo a’ cur fòcas air a bhith a’ toirt seachad na taice as fheàrr anns an Rìoghachd Aonaichte a thaobh chosgaisean bith-beò, a thuilleadh air a bhith a’ toirt seachad NHS a tha nas làidire agus air ùrachadh.

“Nuair a chaidh mo thaghadh mar Phrìomh Mhinistear o chionn bliadhna, chaidh na draghan a tha aig daoine mun NHS a dhèanamh soilleir dhomh is ’s ann air sgàth sin a tha mi a’ cur an sàs ghnìomhan cudromach a nì cinnteach gu bheil an NHS a’ coileanadh feumalachdan a’ phobaill.

“Anns a’ Phrògram seo chithear cuideachd gu bheil sinn a’ leantainn ghnìomhan le cinnt gus eaconamaidh na h-Alba a dhìon is làn-chomas na h-eaconamaidh againn a thoirt gu buil an aghaidh dhùbhlain aig ìre na cruinne.

“Tha am Prògram air fhoillseachadh nas tràithe na ’s àbhaist, gu ìre seach gu bheil seo a’ toirt bliadhna shlàn far an urrainn do gheallaidhean a bhith air an coileanadh a thaobh an NHS is seirbheisean poblach eile, ach cuideachd air sgàth meud an dùbhlain eaconamaich a tha romhainn.

“’S e prògram a tha ann airson Alba nas fheàrr, NHS nas làidire agus Alba a tha nas seasmhaiche agus nas beartaiche. ’S e seo Prògram airson Riaghaltas tron tèid an dùthaich againn a thilleadh don rathad as soirbheachaile.”

Cùl-fhiosrachadh

Dhearbh am Prìomh Mhinistear cuideachd na planaichean aig Riaghaltas na h-Alba gus sia Bilean a thoirt a-steach don phàrlamaid thairis air bliadhna na pàrlamaid 2025-26. Tha iad seo a thuilleadh air dà Bhile a tha san amharc tighinn do Phàrlamaid na h-Alba ro fhosadh an t-samhraidh agus 14 Bile a tha mu thràth mu choinneamh na Pàrlamaid. Nam measg, tha:

Bilean rin toirt a-steach:

Buidseat (Àir. 5)

Clann agus Daoine Òga (Cùram)

Cùmhnant (Cruthachadh agus Leasachadh)

Maoinean Didseatach

Teas ann an Togalaichean

Obraichean-maise air nach fheum Obair-lannsa

Bilean bho phrògram Bliadhna 4 a thèid a chur don phàrlamaid ro fhosadh an t-samhraidh:

Bile na Cìse airson Sàbhailteachd Thogalaichean

Bile na Croitearachd agus Cùirt Fearainn na h-Alba

Bilean le Riaghaltas na h-Alba a tha sa Phàrlamaid:

Bile airson Ath-leasachadh Cùraim

Bile na Cloinne (A bhith a’ tighinn a-mach à Foghlam Creidimh agus Atharrachadh air Dleastanas Co-fhreagarrachd an UNCRC)

Bile airson Togail Beartas Choimhearsnachdan

Bile airson Ùrachadh Ceartas Eucorach is Sgrùdaidhean air Giùlan Mì-ghnàthach san Dachaigh

Bile an Fhoghlaim

Bile an Taigheadais

Bile airson Ath-leasachadh Fearainn

Bile na Gabhalach (Fèin-leantainn msaa.)

Bile na h-Àrainneachd Nàdarra

Bile airson Riaghladh Sheirbheisean Lagha

Bile nan Cànan Albannach

Bile airson Foghlam agus Trèanadh Iar-sgoile (Maoineachadh agus Riaghladh)

Bile airson Co-fharpais Eòrpach UEFA