Building the capability to commercialise workplace safety data

With GOTT support, HSE transformed RIDDOR data into a beta dashboard that helps users identify workplace safety risks and trends.

Background

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Great Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. HSE holds the Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations (RIDDOR) dataset, the official record of work-related injuries, diseases, deaths and dangerous occurrences. HSE explore how this data could be used more proactively, by developing an interactive RIDDOR dashboard, to transform this rich dataset into insights, helping users understand workplace health and safety risks and trends more easily.

The dashboard demonstrated strong potential as a Knowledge Asset (KA). HSE has internal innovation and commercial functions, but developing a product such as the RIDDOR dashboard falls outside its standard business-as-usual activities. HSE therefore sought support to better understand the market opportunity, develop a commercial proposition and build the organisational capability required to take the product closer to market.

Knowledge Asset solution

The RIDDOR dashboard brings workplace safety data to life. By transforming injury, disease and incident data into easy to understand visual insights, it empowers employers, regulators and other stakeholders to understand risks and take action to create safer workplaces.

Who this will help

The RIDDOR dashboard has the potential to support:

employers seeking clearer insight into workplace health and safety risks

regulators and public bodies using data to identify trends and improve decision-making

industry stakeholders looking for accessible intelligence on injuries, diseases and dangerous occurrences

HSE itself, by helping the organisation explore how its data and research outputs can be developed into KAs

GOTT’s role

GOTT funding supported market research and the development of a beta version of the dashboard. GOTT also helped HSE progress the dashboard from an early alpha-stage concept with no defined route to market to a beta version with a clearer commercial pathway. Through the Technology Transfer Strategic Partnership (TTSP), GOTT provided advice on the value proposition, positioning and potential routes to market, including exploring a subscription-based platform for HSE products and services.

Outcome

The project has helped HSE develop a stronger commercial mindset. Through market insight, advisory support and grant funding, HSE has begun to think more systematically about its KAs, potential routes to market and the internal capability needed to support this work. HSE also reported that the project had prompted senior-level conversations about more formal KA management structures.

Building the beta version of the dashboard was a fantastic technical challenge for our team. However, the real breakthrough was working with GOTT to bridge the gap between a great data science project and a viable, market-ready Knowledge Asset that delivers genuine commercial and public value.

As data professionals at the HSE, we want to empower organisations to improve health and safety outcomes through data. The RIDDORdashboard does exactly that. By visualizing complex safety trends, it helps users spot emerging risks, evaluate past failures, and build stronger mitigation strategies.

The RIDDOR dashboard project is a strong example of how GOTT can help public sector organisations recognise the value of their existing data and software, develop commercial thinking and build organisational capability to manage KAs more effectively.