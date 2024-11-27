Building trust through fairness, balance and independence: Chair’s final speech to Annual Public Meeting

"Trust in the sector is now at a ten year high, and on an upward trajectory… The Commission itself is a global leader in charity regulation, with an authoritative regulatory voice" said the Chair of the Charity Commission at the regulator’s Annual Public Meeting today.

Orlando Fraser KC made the assessment as he announced that he will be concluding his period as Chair of the Commission when his current term ends in April 2025.

After serving 4 and a half years as a board member between 2013 and 2017 and latterly Chair from 2022, Orlando will have served the Commission for 7 and a half years by April.

In his speech at the Commission’s Annual Public Meeting, Fraser yesterday said:

I have agreed with the new Secretary of State that I will hand on the baton to a successor at the end of my term in April next year.

Fraser used his final speech to highlight the principles of fairness, balance and independence that underpin the Commission’s strategy for 2024 – 2029, which he launched earlier this year:

Balance means ensuring the pendulum between enforcement and support never swings too far in one direction.

Reviewing aspects of regulatory casework from the past year, Fraser observed that the Commission’s work:

in holding to account wrongdoing at the Captain Tom Foundation, Fashion for Relief, and Burke’s Peerage and the Mahfouz Foundation show that fame, celebrity and connections are no protection against the law or our regulatory oversight.

He also noted that the Commission has opened more than 200 regulatory cases relating to public statements or alleged support for terrorist groups by charities since the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East in October 2023. Fraser said the Commission has made over 40 referrals to the police in connection with such cases.

Turning to review areas of special interest during his tenure as Chair, Fraser cited successful work on communicating the law around political campaigning. Positive evidence from the recent General Election campaign, Fraser said, suggested there was now a wider understanding of the ability for charities to engage in political campaigning in line with their purposes, and within the limits of the law.

Fraser also highlighted how he has vocally supported the contribution made by charitable think tanks of different perspectives:

against critics who would silence them for ideological reasons, as well as speaking out in favour of the work of our international aid charities against their own ideological critics.

Fraser also said he had made it a mission to encourage a new age of philanthropic giving in our country and had taken steps towards this goal, supported by the addition of philanthropist Rory Brooks to the Commission’s Board. Fraser indicated that:

support from successive Governments on this issue means that philanthropy’s important role in our society’s success is increasingly more acknowledged, and less ignored.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy yesterday said:

I am grateful to Orlando Fraser for his service to the Charity Commission as Chair and board member, and for his work towards a fairer, balanced and independent Charity Commission.

The Annual Public Meeting was held at Kings Place in London, home of the Kings Place Music Foundation.

The next Chair of the Commission will be appointed by the Secretary of State for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport in line with public appointments guidance, with details announced in due course.

