Built by an apprenticeship: Jessica’s journey from learner to skilled professional

Jessica Gillie first began her journey as a Business Administrator Apprentice here at NCFE in 2022 at the age of 19. In January 2023, we spoke with Jessica to hear all about her experiences and reflections on her apprenticeship so far. By 2024, she had successfully achieved a distinction, and had taken the next step in her career by joining our EPA (End-Point Assessment) Relationship team as a Relationship Co-ordinator.

In this latest interview, we discover more about her journey and the ways in which her apprenticeship has shaped her career and development to date.

Q: Could you tell us about your current role?

A: “I’m currently a Relationship Coordinator, sitting within the EPA Relationship team at NCFE. In this role, I manage a caseload of around 50–60 customers who deliver end-point assessments with us. I oversee their accounts, support them with any questions, and keep them informed about developments in apprenticeships, particularly those related to EPA.”

Q: Looking back at your apprenticeship journey, how have you progressed in your career since then?

A: “I actually progressed into this role through my apprenticeship. I originally started in EPA Customer Service, which is now called the Customer Success team. Back then, I was still in regular contact with customers, but I supported everyone’s accounts rather than managing my own. I was often the first point of contact for quick or simple queries from customers linked to different relationship managers and coordinators. “At the time, I worked from a shared inbox with the rest of the EPA Relationship team, whereas now I manage my own mailbox and my own customer caseload. So the role was similar in some ways, but also quite different. “Since then, I’ve progressed through my apprenticeship into the Relationship Coordinator role, and I’ll have been in this position for three years this October. Honestly, it’s gone really quickly!”

Q: What skills that you gained from your apprenticeship have prepared you for your role today?

A: “The apprenticeship was hugely beneficial. Because NCFE is both an awarding organisation and an EPA provider, I had strong support throughout, which meant I could really dive into policies and processes, studying them in detail and writing about them. This gave me a much clearer understanding of both EPA and the wider business. “It also encouraged me to explore different parts of the company, helping me see how roles and teams connect. In a large organisation, understanding, and the confidence to navigate it is invaluable. “Another major benefit was the reflection aspect. Constantly writing about my experiences and evaluating my performance helped me actively learn and improve, not just gain experience. That reflective habit has been key to my growth, especially in my current role.”

Q: You mentioned in your last interview that a big part of what you enjoyed about your apprenticeship was the people. Is this still the case?

A: “100%! The team is incredibly welcoming and inclusive. Even though EPA is a large area, I interact with different teams, and everyone genuinely wants the best for the apprentices and the training provider. “My own team, the Relationship team, is amazing; they always make time to help, explain things without judgment, and support you no matter what. Having such a supportive team has made a huge difference and is a big reason I’m still here.”

Q: Now that you’ve completed your apprenticeship, what advice would you give future aspiring apprentices?

A: “My advice to apprentices is to stick with it! It can feel like hard work at times but seeing it through to your level 3 and really engaging with your roles and responsibilities will pay off in the long run. Take the time to deep dive into your work, reflect on everything you do, and make sure you’re aiming for the best possible outcome. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help from your employer, training provider, or awarding organisation. NCFE, for example, is constantly checking in and offering support, and having that support can make all the difference. Reflect, have difficult conversations, overcome challenges and take it step by step; progress comes from commitment and engagement.”

Q: Do you have any thoughts that you’d like to share on the upcoming apprenticeship assessment reforms?

A: "I think its a really positive change, a lot of the customers I have spoken with favour the reforms as it allows more flexibility for apprentices. There still is some uncertainty with the outstanding information yet to be released but feel NCFE are in a strong position to be able to respond. “Everyone at NCFE has a positive attitude toward it, and I’m excited to see how the reforms play out and look forward to supporting customers through the changes and maintaining strong relationships with them.”

