National Crime Agency
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Bulgarian man jailed over dozens of guns and massive amount of ammunition
NCA and Border Force seized 54 handguns and 764 rounds of ammunition from smuggler's cars
A Bulgarian national has been jailed for smuggling 54 handguns and a massive haul of ammunition into the United Kingdom, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
The firearms were hidden alongside 764 rounds of 9mm bullets in two spare tyres on Petar Petrov’s rented Mercedes Sprinter when he tried to enter the country on 4 February this year.
He was stopped by Border Force officers as he arrived at the inward tourist controls at Dover’s Eastern Docks.
A scan of the van showed anomalies and officers discovered the haul in one tyre under the vehicle containing 24 pistols, and in another tyre at the back of the vehicle, which contained 30 pistols.
Each of the handguns had a loaded magazine and although counterfeit they were fully functional and lethal.
Petrov, 57, of Varna, on the east coast of Bulgaria, also had a black lock knife in a holdall and another knife in the glove box.
He was carrying 1,000 Euros, believed to be part payment for trying to smuggle the deadly weapons.
He was arrested and made no comment in his interview.
Petrov was convicted on 10 July at Canterbury Crown Court of smuggling firearms and ammunition, and, on Friday 24 July, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Tracey Gasson, NCA senior investigating officer, said: “Thanks to some brilliant work by Border Force colleagues this haul of deadly weapons and a massive amount of ammunition have been kept off the streets of the UK.
“The organised crime group behind the smuggling attempt have lost a trusted courier and a big pay day.
“We work closely with partners at home and abroad to combat the threat of illegal firearms to the UK.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/bulgarian-man-jailed-over-dozens-of-guns-and-massive-amount-of-ammunition
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