Buncefield 20 years on: Turning lessons into safer industry practices
This week marks 20 years since the Buncefield explosion in Hertfordshire – one of the largest industrial incidents in Europe and the UK’s largest peacetime explosion.
- Two decades after one of Europe’s largest industrial incidents, the legacy of Buncefield continues to shape safety standards across the UK’s major hazards sector
The incident
In the early hours of Sunday 11th December 2005 explosions occurred at Buncefield Oil Storage Depot, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire.
Remarkably, no lives were lost. However, the impact on people, property and the environment was profound. More than 2,000 homes and 600 businesses were affected, with damage extending several kilometres beyond the site. The incident left a lasting mark on the local community and fundamentally changed the UK’s approach to managing major hazard risks.
