Burglary offences: new sentencing guidelines published

Revised sentencing guidelines for domestic, non-domestic and aggravated burglary offences in England and Wales, which come into effect on 1 July 2022, were published yesterday by the Sentencing Council following consultation.

The revised guidelines follow the newer stepped format of more recent guidelines issued by the Council and introduce new middle categories for both culpability and harm factors. This gives sentencers greater flexibility and reflects the full range and seriousness of offences that come to court.

The Council has made a number of changes to culpability and harm factors across all guidelines, in response to feedback from the consultation and testing with judges and magistrates. The changes ensure that the harm factors fully reflect the distress suffered by burglary victims.

Sentencing Council member, Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane, said:

“Burglary has a big impact on victims, often so much more than just a theft of property, especially when it occurs in a victim’s home, a sanctuary where they are entitled to feel safe.

“As a result of feedback from the consultation we have made changes to the assessment of harm to help courts better assess the impact of these offences on victims.

“We have also updated the format of the guidelines to introduce new middle categories for our culpability and harm factors, which give judges and magistrates greater flexibility in sentencing.”

Val Castell, chair of the Magistrates’ Association’s adult court committee, said:

“The Magistrates’ Association welcomes the revision to this guideline – the latest in a concerted effort underway since 2012 to improve the style and functionality of sentencing guidelines. In particular, we believe that introducing a middle category for both culpability and harm will assist magistrates with assessing the appropriate starting point for sentencing.

“We are also pleased that the guideline now better reflects the levels and types of emotional impact that can result from a burglary offence. This will provide magistrates with additional clarity when assessing the harm caused by crime.”

The revision of the guidelines follows an evaluation of the current guidelines, which were published in 2012 and were among the earliest guidelines the Council produced. That evaluation found that, following implementation of the guidelines, sentences increased for non-domestic burglary above our predictions.

Prior to consultation, the Council considered the available evidence relating to the increase in sentence severity and felt that, although the increases were above our predictions at the time, sentencing practice was proportionate to the seriousness of the offences that appeared before the courts. The revised guideline therefore was not intended to change sentences from their current levels.

After considering the range of views offered in the responses to our consultation, the Council remains of the view that this is the correct approach and therefore has not significantly altered sentence ranges from those that were consulted upon.

