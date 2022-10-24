EU News
|Printable version
Burkina Faso: MEPs demand immediate return to constitutional order
In a resolution adopted on Thursday, MEPs condemn the military coup in Burkina Faso and express concern about allegations of human rights violations.
- Call for inclusive and transparent elections by 1 July 2024
- EU ready to intensify its engagement in Burkina Faso if conditions allow
- MEPs deeply concerned about Russian disinformation and activities of the Wagner Group
The military coup of 30 September 2022, the second one in a year, undermines the recent progress made towards an orderly return to constitutional order, say MEPs, demanding an immediate return to a civilian government.
They call on the next government to respect the timetable agreed upon for inclusive and transparent elections by 1 July 2024.
Extremely concerned about continuing allegations of human rights violations, MEPs urge
the next government to allow people, including all minority groups, to exercise their civil and political rights.
Rise in Russian disinformation campaigns against EU missions in Africa
The people of Burkina Faso have suffered under too many violent attacks, often committed by jihadist groups, state MEPs, underlining that the EU is ready to intensify its engagement in the country. However, for such an enhanced partnership to work, the Burkinabe leadership must create the necessary conditions. The resolution calls for the EU and its member states to increase their financial support and humanitarian aid to meet the urgent needs of the people of Burkina Faso, in particular the needs of displaced persons and refugees in neighbouring countries.
Parliament condemns the attacks against the French embassy and consulate, the Institut Français and other European institutions and symbols across Burkina Faso during and after the coup and expresses concern about the rise in Russian disinformation campaigns against EU missions and operations in Africa.
Deeply worried about the activities of the Wagner Group (private military and security contractors) in the region, MEPs strongly advise the next government against any partnership with this group. They point to Russia’s very negative track-record in Mali, where, as a result of impunity and failed military tactics, the population is now suffering from increased terrorist threats as well as human rights violations by mercenaries.
The increasing instability and the dire socioeconomic and humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso have provided an opportunity for terrorist groups to wreak havoc and has profound international consequences, warn MEPs. They underline that terrorism and instability across the Sahel region are undermining democratic consolidation and the rule of law and call on the international community, including the EU, to increase cooperation and support in addressing all these challenges.
The resolution was adopted by show of hands.
Click here for full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Speech (by video message) by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira at the launch event for the Germany 2021-2027 JTF programmes24/10/2022 15:25:00
Speech given recently (21 October 2022) by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira at the launch event for the Germany 2021-2027 JTF programmes.
Opening remarks by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel following the meeting of the European Council of 21 October 202224/10/2022 14:33:00
Opening remarks given recently by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel following the meeting of the European Council of 21 October 2022.
World Polio Day: Joint statement by Commissioners Stella Kyriakides, Jutta Urpilainen and Director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control Dr Andrea Ammon24/10/2022 13:25:00
Today, 24 October, is World Polio Day. To mark this occasion, Commissioners for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, and the Director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Dr Andrea Ammon, gave a statement:
EU Cohesion Policy: €2.5 billion for a just climate transition in Germany24/10/2022 12:38:00
The German Länder North Rhine-Westphalia, Brandenburg, Saxony and Saxony Anhalt recently (21 October 2022) launch the Just Transition Fund (JTF) programming to support their fair transition to a green economy.
EU Cohesion Policy: €4.6 billion for Latvia to support a green and fair economy and society in 2021-202724/10/2022 11:33:00
Latvia will receive €4.6 billion in Cohesion Policy funding between 2021-2027 to support economic and territorial cohesion, and social fairness.
MEPs say no to Russian passports from occupied regions, stress right to asylum24/10/2022 09:25:00
The European Parliament agreed on Thursday not to accept travel documents that Russia has issued in the areas it illegally occupies in Ukraine and Georgia.
Ukraine: EU sanctions three individuals and one entity in relation to the use of Iranian drones in Russian aggression21/10/2022 16:33:00
The Council yesterday added three Iranian individuals and one Iranian entity to the list of those subject to restrictive measures for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
MEPs to G20: increase climate change targets before COP2721/10/2022 15:25:00
Parliament calls on all countries to step up their 2030 climate targets before COP27, to limit global warming in line with the Paris agreement.
Opening remarks by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel following the meeting of the European Council of 20 October 202221/10/2022 14:33:00
Opening remarks by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel following the meeting of the European Council of 20 October 2022.