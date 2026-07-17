Burnham must act fast to stop “two-tier England”, warns IPPR North

The incoming prime minister, Andy Burnham, is being urged by the Institute for Public Policy Research North (IPPR North) to enact his devolution aims quickly and more widely, or risk maintaining a state where opportunities depend on geography rather than need

Researchers say Andy Burnham must use opportunity to reduce regional inequalities and rebuild trust in politics

Researchers say Andy Burnham must use opportunity to reduce regional inequalities and rebuild trust in politics

Leading think tank for the North of England urges incoming PM to move further, faster on devolution or risk failing on promises

Leading think tank for the North of England urges incoming PM to move further, faster on devolution or risk failing on promises

The experts argue that leaving large gaps in devolved regions risks creating a “two-tier England”, as millions (more than a quarter of the population) across the country are still not yet covered by Mayoral Strategic Authorities (MSAs).

Those regions would therefore not benefit from the advantages of more local decision making, risking rising resentment in communities who feel they are left behind.

With political trust already in crisis, and public confidence in the state and political institutions at historic lows, researchers say devolution must be about rebuilding trust in democracy from the bottom up, where government prioritises ensuring every person in England feels politics is something done with them, not to them.

As Burnham prepares for Downing Street with a plan that centres the devolution of power to regional mayors, the leading think tank sets out the next steps the new government must take to ensure the success of a place-based policy agenda. They suggest that this must rest on three key foundations:

Driving economic growth and reducing regional inequalities

Democratic renewal and rebuilding trust in politics

Rewiring the state and embedding devolution

The current government has already shown an impressive commitment to devolution, introducing the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act and signalling a willingness to go further on devolving tax spending powers to mayors.

However, the think tank warns that slow and incremental change means that Whitehall still dominates decision-making, meaning the full potential of devolution’s benefits have not yet been realised.

If Andy Burnham wants devolution to be his government’s lasting legacy and truly deliver “the biggest rebalancing of power the country has ever seen”, the think tank urges him to set out a bold approach from day one in office.

The paper offers several recommendations to develop and strengthen the devolution of power to mayoral strategic authorities (MSAs) in England over the coming years.

Key recommendations include:

Completing the devolution map in England by the end of this parliament and exploring extending regional devolution to city regions in Scotland and Wales.

Setting out ambitious plans for fiscal devolution at the Budget this autumn, allowing places to retain a share of taxes and borrow to invest in things like transport, housing and regeneration

Ensuring that communities benefit from devolution, expanding and empowering “hyperlocal” government, and embedding participatory approaches at local and regional levels so citizens can shape decision-making.

Dr Ryan Swift, research fellow and author of the publication says:

"We know the incoming PM has signalled his ambition for devolution in England, but we must move beyond incrementalism, or his efforts could be in vain.

“If the new government is serious about delivering economic growth, tackling regional inequalities, and rebuilding trust in politics we can't continue as we are. Gradual change won't cut it any more, this is the time to move quickly and with purpose.

“That means giving regions not just more responsibilities, but powers, resources, and democratic legitimacy to make a real difference in places all across the country. It means empowering communities as well as mayors. And it means embedding these changes constitutionally, so that we can benefit from it for the decades to come, no matter who is in Number 10.

“Now is the time, now is the opportunity. It cannot be squandered.”

Mirte Boot, interim head of IPPR North, says:

"With the UK in a political trust crisis, the incoming prime minister does not have time to waste.

"We have set out a radical proposal to see devolution truly make a difference to peoples lives, with ambitious fiscal devolution and a reformed regional second chamber. Local leaders should be in charge of local decisions. We saw the impact that has had in Manchester, now we have to see it replicated across the country.

"But with this radical work must come urgency: Whitehall will resist change and populists will exploit every failure. The test now is if Burnham can act quickly enough to deliver the meaningful change this country has been waiting for."

Dr Ryan Swift, research fellow and Mirte Boot, interim head of IPPR North are available for interview

CONTACT

Maeve Schaffer, communications lead, on 07585772633 or m.schaffer@ippr.org

NOTES TO EDITORS