Chatham House
|Printable version
Burnham’s first budget should take a global approach to deliver for the UK
EXPERT COMMENT
The cost of living, growth and jobs are all impacted by global geoeconomics. To pass the ‘Makerfield Test’ and deliver for ordinary people, the budget should recognize this and build resilience to external shocks.
This week’s budget, the first of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s government, will aim to reduce the cost of living and deliver growth and jobs. It faces a major challenge: much of what impacts both these objectives is set abroad.
I have previously argued for an international form of Burnham’s ‘Manchesterism.’ This ‘International Manchesterism’ should recognize that global forces are inseparable from local outcomes. Therefore, domestic priorities will be achieved only if the government recognizes and puts to use the two-way link between the domestic and the international.
Its success can be measured by applying the ‘Makerfield Test’ (a reference to Burnham’s constituency in northern England) to foreign policy, which provides a framework for assessing whether the government’s international choices tangibly improve life in Britain’s communities. The test has several key pillars including economic security, energy resilience and rebalancing investment towards underserved regions.
The budget is where those pillars meet the public finances. Burnham has promised better public services and lower bills. But these rest on global gas markets, food and fertiliser supply chains, and investor confidence.
In this budget, Chancellor John Healey should therefore treat geoeconomics not just as context, but as a key fiscal variable. The budget cannot deliver on the cost of living, growth or jobs through domestic tax and spend alone.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/10/burnhams-first-budget-should-take-global-approach-deliver-uk
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Meeting Arctic security threats: Do Europe’s new strategies make sense?26/10/2026 12:20:00
Responding to security threats from Russian military capabilities and increasing Chinese activity are largely sensible. But a lack of alignment on climate policy risk undermining the security they seek to strengthen.
Will the US midterms change Washington’s policy on Israel and Palestine?23/10/2026 15:25:00
Not immediately. But a Democratic victory could set the terms for a new approach by the next president.
France’s riots and mounting debt reveal a country in disarray ahead of pivotal presidential election23/10/2026 12:20:00
France’s violent protests put further pressure on Macron’s already weak government, give Marine Le Pen fresh political ammunition – and offer a stark warning for Europe.
Can the UK drive middle power coordination on AI?22/10/2026 13:10:00
Other middle powers are increasingly realizing the need for cooperation. The UK should help advance it.
Foreign rivalries risk turning Somalia’s political crisis into a protracted war20/10/2026 09:20:00
Somalia’s domestic instability is being compounded by sharpened regional rivalries, paving the way for a more entrenched conflict as seen elsewhere in the Horn of Africa.
Why the US midterms are a rare foreign policy election16/10/2026 15:25:00
US voters are linking economic concerns to the Trump administration’s foreign policy choices. This is bad news for Republicans.
After Trump’s Russian diesel deal, will Europe give Ukraine the support it needs?16/10/2026 11:20:00
The new row between Washington and Kyiv must not distract Europe’s leaders from the urgent matter at hand: how to sustain Ukraine’s economy through the winter.
The Yemen war is not just Saudi Arabia’s problem. It’s the Gulf’s too15/10/2026 12:20:00
The renewed conflict in Yemen exposes the limits of Saudi Arabia’s military options and the vulnerabilities of the Gulf states. A unified Gulf Cooperation Council strategy on Yemen and a credible political settlement between Yemenis are needed.