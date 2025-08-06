Bus driver who killed child after taking drugs has sentence increased

A driver who killed a nine-year-old girl after falling asleep at the wheel of a bus under the influence of drugs had his sentence increased following the Solicitor General’s intervention.

Martin Asolo-Ogugua (23), from Peckham, South London, had his sentence increased by two years and eight months after the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP referred the case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that on the morning of 3 August 2024, Asolo-Ogugua was driving a bus in Bexleyheath before falling asleep at the wheel.

The bus drifted across the carriageway and mounted the pavement as Ada Bicakci was riding her bike with her family.

Ada’s family managed to jump to safety, suffering only superficial wounds, but Ada was left with catastrophic injuries. Ada was taken to hospital but sadly died two days later.

Asolo-Ogugua failed a drug test at the scene, having taken cannabis the night before.

CCTV inside the bus showed Asolo-Ogugua yawning, opening the window for fresh air, and appearing to close his eyes frequently.

In a Victim Personal Statement, Ada’s parents said Ada was a beautiful child with a huge, kind heart, who loved to help those in need.

The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP said:

“Martin Asolo-Oguagua’s selfishness needlessly took the life of a young girl, causing irreparable damage to a family. I welcome the court’s decision to increase his sentence and would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Ada’s family.”

Martin Asolo-Ogugua was sentenced for four years’ imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving when over the prescribed limit on 9 June 2025.

On 6 August 2025, his sentence was increased to six years and eight months after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.