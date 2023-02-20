WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Bus funding extended after council warnings – LGA on cash extension
Cllr David Renard, Transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association commented on the extension of the Government’s extension of the £2 fare scheme as well £80 million to run services until the end of June
“The LGA has been calling on the Government to urgently step in to ensure thousands of vital bus routes in April are not lost and so we are pleased that both the £2 scheme and the operator grant has been extended.
“Buses act as a lifeline for so many people in our local communities. They are one of the keys to getting people out of their cars to save money, tackle congestion, and improve poor air quality.
“However, our bus services cannot survive on a hand to mouth existence.
“The Government must use the time this funding buys to work with councils and operators to develop a long-term, reformed bus funding model with significant new money.
“Only this will help the delivery of the Government’s ambitious National Bus Strategy that councils are fully committed to.”
