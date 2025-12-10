Bus services to be brought back into public control

A Bill to reform bus services in Wales was yesterday (Tuesday 9 December) been passed by the Senedd, putting Wales at the forefront of improving bus services in the UK.

The Bus Services (Wales) Bill will transform the way local bus services are planned and delivered across Wales putting passengers first and giving the public sector a bigger say in how services operate in both rural and urban areas.

Working closely with local authorities, Corporate Joint Committees, bus operators, unions, and the public, the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales will use local knowledge to design and plan services that puts the voice of the passenger at the heart of their local bus network.

The Bill aims to provide reliable, safe, and affordable transport for all communities, tackling isolation and reducing transport emissions, to offer all passengers one network, one timetable, one ticket across Wales.

This legislation is a major step towards creating a fairer, greener, and more connected Wales. It lays the foundations for a modern, integrated transport system with simpler timetables to meet the needs of passengers today and for generations to come.

Welcoming the passing of the Bill, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said:

This is a historic day for public transport in Wales. A Bill that will transform the way bus services are delivered here in Wales putting people and communities first, with reliable, affordable, and easy-to-use joined up services. I understand that this is a big change for the industry, and will take time to implement across Wales, but this change is long overdue, and I’m excited about what we can deliver for the people of Wales working in collaboration.

The roll out is intended to begin in South West Wales in 2027, before North Wales in 2028, South East Wales in 2029 and Mid Wales in 2030.