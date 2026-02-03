Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Business and Trade Committee Sets Seven Priorities for UK Economic Revival
Committee launches ambitious agenda targeting AI transformation, industrial strategy, and economic security.
Image: House of Commons
The House of Commons Business and Trade Committee today announces seven major priorities for the year ahead, following its nationwide consultation with hundreds of businesses, trade unions and consumer groups.
The consultation advances the Committee’s new model of select committee engagement which last year heard from over 1,000 witnesses and made eleven reports to Parliament.
The priorities represent the issues that matter most to Britain's economic future, identified through the Committee's second annual national roadshow, which gathered evidence from hundreds of businesses in seven cities, received 169 written submissions, and culminated in testimony from the Secretary of State.
The Committee will focus on:
AI, productivity and the future workforce – examining how Britain can lead the AI revolution while ensuring workers have the skills and protections needed for the jobs of tomorrow.
Inward investment from China and UK economic security – balancing the need to attract foreign capital with protecting critical national infrastructure and strategic industries.
Delivering the Industrial Strategy and rebuilding UK competitiveness – scrutinising Government plans to revive British manufacturing, bring down costs - especially energy costs - and restore our competitive edge in global markets.
Fostering enterprise: Entrepreneurship and micro-businesses – unlocking growth by removing barriers facing Britain's smallest firms and would-be entrepreneurs.
Implementation and enforcement of employment rights – ensuring new workplace protections work in practice, not just on paper.
Consumer protection – strengthening safeguards in an era of digital commerce and economic pressure on household budgets.
Regulatory reform – cutting red tape that stifles enterprise while maintaining standards that protect consumers and workers.
The priorities emerged from an unprecedented engagement programme that saw the Committee break from traditional Westminster working methods. Over the past year, the BTC has consulted over 1,000 stakeholders, hearing directly from 250 witnesses in public, 750 in private sessions, hosting 28 roundtables and engaging in systematic correspondence with Government ministers and major corporations—sending over 60 letters testing evidence and demanding action.
Chair comment
Liam Byrne MP, Chair of the Committee, said:
"These seven priorities are the key to helping deliver a new business plan for Britain.
“AI is rewriting the rules of work. Our Industrial Strategy will define whether Britain competes or falls behind. Investment is pouring into countries with clearer strategies than ours. Employment rights mean nothing if they're not enforced. Red tape is strangling the entrepreneurs we need. And consumers are facing sharp practices in a digital age.
“These are the battles that will determine Britain's economic future.
“So here's the simple commitment of our Committee: we won't just investigate these issues - we'll drive action on them. Fast. Focused. Relentless. Because Parliament's job isn't merely to commentate on the economy - it’s to fight for the things businesses, workers and consumers need."
In the year to November 2025, the Business and Trade Committee:
- Held 34 evidence sessions including 7 emergency hearings
- Heard from over 250 witnesses in public and 750 stakeholders in private
- Sent 60+ letters to Government and key organisations
- Published 11 reports
- Conducted 8 visits and hosted 28 roundtables
- Featured 15 MPs from 9 other Select Committees as specialist contributor
