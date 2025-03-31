Business “at the heart” of Scotland’s relationship with USA

FM to focus on bringing jobs and investment to Scotland.

Business links, trade, and investment is “at the heart” of Scotland’s long-standing relationship with the USA, First Minister John Swinney said ahead of his first stateside visit.

The First Minister said he will use his platform at Tartan Day to build on the existing links and strengthen relations between Scottish and US businesses, and focus his efforts on bringing jobs and investment to Scotland.

In addition to leading Scotland’s presence at the annual Tartan Day Parade, the First Minister will promote Scotland as a world-class place to do business, champion Scotland’s culture sector at an event at Carnegie Hall featuring some of Scotland’s best artists, and lead a discussion and Q&A on Scotland’s progressive and international outlook at the Council on Foreign Relations.

He will also meet with a number of key current and potential investors to promote the economic opportunities on offer in Scotland.

The First Minister yesterday said:

“Scottish culture is celebrated the world over - it brings people together, and it shares Scotland with the world. Tartan Week in New York is a wonderful example of that. “But these events are more than just a chance to celebrate our culture. They are an opportunity for us to foster new business relationships and strengthen the trade and investment ties between our two countries. “The US is a priority trade partner for Scotland, and consistently the top country for Scottish exports. In 2023, we exported nearly £4 billion of goods to America, and we imported roughly the same amount. “America is also the top investor in Scotland, with over 700 companies employing over 115,000 people in key sectors. That is a tremendous and welcome contribution to our economy and our communities. “I want to attend Tartan Week to maintain, and further grow, these important links - links which have for centuries been at the heart of our relationship with the USA.”

President of the National Tartan Day New York Committee Kyle Dawson yesterday said: