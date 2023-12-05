Scottish Government
Business can lead the just transition
Workforce skills can diversify.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has said industry will play a key role in the transition to net zero.
Speaking at the Heriot Watt University campus in Dubai to businesses who are attending COP28 as part of a delegation to showcase their expertise, he said Scotland is an investment destination for global businesses that want to achieve their net zero aspirations.
The First Minister yesterday said:
“Scotland is well placed to be a leader in delivering a just transition away from fossil fuels and towards a zero-carbon economy.
“Our workforce has skills honed from years of working in the oil and gas industry, which can be transferred into renewable energy opportunities.
“Their ingenuity, resourcefulness and innovation are contributing to the energy transition. Business leaders from many sectors in Scotland are looking at how their technology and innovation can be applied in the Race to Net Zero.”
