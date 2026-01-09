UK Resilience Academy
|Printable version
Business Continuity Foundation
Build Confidence. Strengthen Resilience. Support Continuity.
If you are new to Business Continuity or supporting it as part of a wider role in risk, IT, HR, facilities, or service delivery - this course builds the practical skills and confidence to contribute effectively. You'll explore how Business Continuity fits within organisational resilience, how to develop usable plans, and how to respond to disruption with clarity and assurance.
Course Description
Every role plays a part in keeping services running and people protected. This course provides a practical introduction to Business Continuity - what it is, why it matters, and how to apply it in your organisation.
You'll explore how UK organisations prepare for disruption, protect critical services, and recover effectively. Through practical, real-world scenarios and interactive learning, you'll gain the insight and confidence to support continuity planning, exercises, and incident response.
Delivered through a blend of foundational e-learning and a scenario-based face-to-face workshop, the course combines essential knowledge with hands-on application - helping you build capability and contribute meaningfully to your organisation's resilience.
Who is this course for?
This course is ideal for anyone who supports or contributes to Business Continuity within their organisation, particularly those working across the public, private, or voluntary sectors. It's especially relevant for those working in:
- Operational planning
- Service delivery
- Organisational resilience
- Risk, IT, HR, facilities or supplier management
Whether you're new to Business Continuity or looking to strengthen your understanding, this course helps you prepare for, respond to, and recover from disruption.
Note: Teams attending together will benefit from shared understanding and stronger coordination across departments and disciplines.
Aim
To provide participants with a solid foundation in Business Continuity, equipping them with the essential knowledge, principles, and practical understanding needed to support and implement BC activities within their organisations.
Learning Outcomes
- Grasp the core principles and terminology of Business Continuity based on industry standards and best practice.
- Understand how BC strengthens organisational resilience through key frameworks and standards.
- Learn a step-by-step approach to BCM - from risk to response.
- Explore real-world disruptions and recent case studies.
- Build confidence in supporting plans, exercises, and incident response.
What's included?
- 1 night of Accommodation, including Dinner and Breakfast.
- Refreshments, including Lunch throughout the course.
- Optional Extras: Additional accommodation and meals (pre or post course) are available to purchase separately, subject to availability. Please note that if you arrive on a Sunday evening the bar will be open from 18:00 - 22:00 but there will be no dinner service and therefore no eating options available on site. Please ensure that you make your own arrangements for food if you are arriving on a Sunday evening.
- Access to the following e-Learning modules:
- UK Resilience: Business Continuity Foundation - Part 1 & 2
- Estimated time to complete e-Learning - 1 hour.
This course has been developed from Introduction to Business Continuity.
Original article link: https://ukresilienceacademy.org/courses/16721/
Latest News from
UK Resilience Academy
When Space Becomes a Business Critical Dependency22/12/2025 15:10:00
On 12 November 2025, scientists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) issued the highest possible alert for a solar event known as a “cannibal storm.” This rare phenomenon occurs when one solar eruption overtakes another, combining their energy before striking Earth. The result can be powerful geomagnetic disturbances capable of disrupting communications, satellite navigation, and even power grids.
Organisational resilience04/12/2025 11:33:00
Organisational resilience is the ability of organisations, infrastructure, and communities to anticipate, prepare for, respond to, adapt, and thrive amidst disruption and evolving conditions.
When Space Becomes a Business Critical Dependency20/11/2025 12:33:00
On 12 November 2025, scientists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) issued the highest possible alert for a solar event known as a “cannibal storm.” This rare phenomenon occurs when one solar eruption overtakes another, combining their energy before striking Earth.
Exercise in a Box30/10/2025 13:25:00
Exercise in a Box is an online resource from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) which helps organisations test and practise their response to a cyber attack. It is completely free and you don’t have to be an expert to use it.
Organisational Resilience Guidance for UK Government Departments, Agencies and ALBs24/10/2025 11:33:00
The resilience of an organisation is its ability to achieve intended outcomes through uncertainty, disruption and change.
Starting Out in Resilience13/10/2025 16:15:00
New to resilience? This five-day course walks you through the UK's emergency frameworks, systems, and responsibilities – building the knowledge, confidence, and practical skills to step into your role and contribute from day one.
Key appointment announced for UK Resilience Academy22/09/2025 10:30:00
Getting the UK prepared for the challenges ahead – Key appointment announced for UK Resilience Academy