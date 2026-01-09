Business Continuity Foundation

Build Confidence. Strengthen Resilience. Support Continuity.

If you are new to Business Continuity or supporting it as part of a wider role in risk, IT, HR, facilities, or service delivery - this course builds the practical skills and confidence to contribute effectively. You'll explore how Business Continuity fits within organisational resilience, how to develop usable plans, and how to respond to disruption with clarity and assurance.

Course Description

Every role plays a part in keeping services running and people protected. This course provides a practical introduction to Business Continuity - what it is, why it matters, and how to apply it in your organisation.

You'll explore how UK organisations prepare for disruption, protect critical services, and recover effectively. Through practical, real-world scenarios and interactive learning, you'll gain the insight and confidence to support continuity planning, exercises, and incident response.

Delivered through a blend of foundational e-learning and a scenario-based face-to-face workshop, the course combines essential knowledge with hands-on application - helping you build capability and contribute meaningfully to your organisation's resilience.

﻿Who is this course for?

This course is ideal for anyone who supports or contributes to Business Continuity within their organisation, particularly those working across the public, private, or voluntary sectors. It's especially relevant for those working in: