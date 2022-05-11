Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Business department to move HQ to heart of Whitehall
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will relocate its headquarters from 1 Victoria Street to Government-owned buildings in Whitehall.
- Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to move headquarters to the heart of Whitehall at the end of 2023
- Part of a wider move to save the British taxpayer money
The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has today announced its intention to relocate its headquarters from 1 Victoria Street, to Government-owned buildings at the north end of Whitehall.
The move will increase efficiency and reduce the overall cost of the Government’s Whitehall estate, following the growth of regional offices across the UK in a move to save approximately £5m a year.
The change of location, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year, follows plans to move 865 roles to 6 locations across the UK - Salford, Birmingham, Cardiff and Darlington, and two new locations: Belfast and Edinburgh,
The government aims for a quarter of all civil service jobs to be based outside of London in the next four years as part of its levelling up plans.
BEIS is expecting to go beyond this, with 30% of its workforce to be based in regional offices by 2030.
The new buildings will be linked to the Whitehall Heat Network with cooling provided by efficient heat pumps and have the latest energy efficient LED lighting installed.
