Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee Chair response to government plans to tackle energy crisis
In response to Prime Minister Liz Truss’ announcement of a freeze on energy bills.
Chair's comment
Chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee Darren Jones said:
“Although many are relieved that their energy bills will rise little further for the time-being, we must not forget that more than a million are set to sink into poverty without further support and will still be forced to make the stark choice between heating and eating this winter. The level at which prices will be frozen is still more than double the price it was last summer.
“Borrowing to fund these measures adds an eye watering amount to Government debt, which taxpayers will be paying off over decades whilst excessive and unexpected profits are still being made by certain companies.
“Whilst welcome, this is a temporary response to an urgent issue. If the Government is serious about tackling the energy crisis Ministers will quickly follow through with announcements on home insulation - the permanent solution to reducing energy bills - and further expansion of renewable energy.
“Fracking and new drilling in the North Sea will do nothing to change prices and won’t produce new energy for at least half a decade. They will however make it much harder for the U.K. to hit its net zero targets to tackle climate change.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/365/business-energy-and-industrial-strategy-committee/news/173004/business-energy-and-industrial-strategy-committee-chair-response-to-government-plans-to-tackle-energy-crisis/
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Treasury Committee publishes Government and regulator responses to ‘Future of Financial Services Regulation’ report08/09/2022 11:25:00
The Treasury Committee yesterday published responses from the Government, Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to its report on the Future of Financial Services Regulation.
DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight comments on Unboxed festival visitor numbers05/09/2022 15:33:00
DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight recently (01 September 2022) commented on Unboxed festival visitor numbers.
Visa and Mastercard respond to Treasury Committee on card fee increases24/08/2022 12:20:00
The Treasury Committee today publishes responses from Visa and Mastercard on recent increases in card transaction fees.
Unfocused UK science and technology strategy risks “science superpower” becoming an empty slogan05/08/2022 11:38:00
The Committee’s report on a UK science and technology strategy concludes that there is an urgent need to develop an implementation plan for the Government’s welcome science and technology ambitions, or they risk becoming empty slogans.
Adult Social Care needs immediate funding injection and long-term plan, says Levelling Up Committee04/08/2022 15:33:00
The Government urgently needs to come forward with additional funding this year to help the ravaged adult social care sector meet immediate pressures, including inflation and unmet care needs, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in a report published today.
MPs question Government inaction on 'cruel' legislation targeting certain dog breeds04/08/2022 11:38:00
Members of the Commons Petitions Committee have expressed disappointment after Ministers at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) responded to concerns about breed specific legislation by defending current practice and refusing to engage with petitioners.
EAC calls for rapid implementation of environmental principles in policymaking across Government29/07/2022 15:33:00
The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) yesterday argued that there is no reason for any further delay to the roll-out of the Government’s Environmental Principles, which are intended to be binding on policymakers across many areas of central government.
New Report: MPs call for new Menopause Ambassador to keep women in the workplace29/07/2022 11:38:00
Employers' lack of support for menopausal symptoms is pushing 'highly skilled and experienced' women out of work, with knock-on effects on the gender pay gap, pension gap and the number of women in senior leadership positions.