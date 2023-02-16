Business fined £200,000 for making over 1.7million unlawful calls

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has today fined It’s OK Ltd £200,000 for what it called a “sustained and exploitative campaign” of nuisance calls.

Company fined £200,000 for nuisance call campaign

It’s OK Ltd made 1,752,149 nuisance calls over 11-month period, representing average of over three calls per minute

Elderly and vulnerable potentially targeted

It’s OK Ltd have been found to have made 1,752,149 nuisance calls over the period 1 July 2019 to 1 June 2020 to people registered with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS), representing an average of over three calls every minute.

It is against the law to make a live marketing call to anyone who is registered with the TPS, unless they have told the specific organisation that they do not object to receiving calls from them.

Some complaints received by the ICO suggested that the company would attempt to mislead individuals that their white good warranties had expired and encourage them to pay for services they may not have needed.

The ICO’s investigation also found evidence to suggest that It’s OK Ltd were potentially targeting elderly individuals.

Andy Curry, ICO Head of Investigations said:

“We are always happy to support legitimate companies who want to comply with the law. Last year, we released updated direct marketing guidance to help those very businesses.

That is, however, not what was happening here. The actions of this company represented a sustained and exploitative campaign potentially targeting the most vulnerable. Pressure tactics, misleading statements and contacting individuals who are registered on the TPS is shameful behaviour.

In taking this action, we say to the public that we will continue to be on your side and protect you, and we say to any other organisation operating outside of the law that we will pursue every case like this brought to us to the fullest extent.”

Examples of some of the complaints received include:

“They called my Mum (who is 82) & bambozzeled [sic] her into talking [sic] out an extended warranty on her 10 year old washing machine - they talked into paying them £194 including VAT - I then sent them an e mail to cancel and they kept calling trying to get her to keep it - this is not ok”. [sic] “They try to con you into thinking they are your washing machine insurers and it needs to be renewed and they need to check your bank details. I am insured with Domestic and General. When asked their name they hung up”. [sic] “I have been mis-sold a Service Plan total cost of £194.40 for my washing machine. I was informed that my current service plan was due to expire and it needed to be renewed. I renewed it and I have been told that I am not eligible to receive an engineer visit for a service. It’s OK Ltd has received £194.40 from me a pensioner and will not provide a service. I think many people are scammed”. [sic] “Tried to rush me into renewing warranty on washing implying warranty had expired recently. Actually warranty expired years ago.” [sic]

