Business going swimmingly for recycled wetsuit fashion label

An award-winning young designer from Swansea who is making waves with her fashion collection is encouraging others with business aspirations to seek support from Business Wales this Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Ffion McCormick Edwards founded Barefoot Tech in a bid to tackle the volume of old, unused wetsuits being sent to landfill, and has since won several high-profile contracts and sustainability awards, including the Sustainability Through Innovation Award at the National Environmental Awards.

The business launched with help from Big Ideas Wales, part of the Business Wales service, which is funded by Welsh Government to support entrepreneurship among young people in Wales.

Hailing from a family of avid water-skiers, Ffion launched her business to try and reduce the impact of pollution on the seas. She creates products using reclaimed neoprene wetsuit materials, which she sources from surf schools, wake parks and outdoor activity centres around Wales.

Some of the wetsuits date back to the 1980s and have been turned into accessories including backpacks, notebooks and purses, with a number of Ffion’s products featuring at London Fashion Week in 2021.

New figures recently showed Wales has seen a record-breaking increase in entrepreneurial activity, with entrepreneurship among young people in Wales seeing a remarkable rise.

Ffion said the dedicated support she received from Big Ideas Wales had been invaluable.

She added:

I would encourage any young person in Wales with a business idea - big or small - to contact Big Ideas Wales. I have benefitted hugely from my monthly one-one-one meetings. I can put all my plans and ideas on the table and mould them into a strong business plan week upon week. I always find myself leaving my meetings inspired and setting more goals for myself. I would not be where I am today, working full time as a self-employed entrepreneur, without their support.

More than 100 events will be supported by Business Wales across Wales this Global Entrepreneurship Week, aiming to inspire people to launch a business venture.

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said: