Business leaders and politicians attend CBI NI Annual Lunch
About 400 business leaders and political stakeholders gathered at the first CBI Northern Ireland Annual Lunch since the return of the Executive.
CBI members from across Northern Ireland attended the event at Titanic Belfast on Friday March 22. The lunch was organised in association with the event’s strategic partner, Spirit AeroSystems, and corporate partner, MCS Group.
There were networking opportunities and speeches including by Ciara Kennedy, Vice President and General Manager, Spirit AeroSystems, Belfast, George Parker, the Political Editor at the Financial Times, and CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith.
Conversations at the event looked at the local and wider economic and political picture following the return of devolved government, and with a General Election set to be called in 2024.
Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland, said:
“It was fantastic to meet so many business leaders; from the CEOs’ of multi-national companies to our young members from the CBI NI Future Leaders Network.
“There was plenty of optimism in the room about the future direction for business and the economy in Northern Ireland. But the mood was not one of complacency – there is plenty of work to be done on the policy front and firms are looking for government support to cut the cost of doing business, fix the skills deficit and help them make the transformation to a net zero economy. The CBI Northern Ireland team will continue to ensure the voice of business is heard at a local and national level.”
Rain Newton-Smith, CEO, the CBI, said:
“It was great to speak to so many local business leaders and other stakeholders at such an exciting time for Northern Ireland businesses, with the Executive and devolved government back in action.
“Despite inflation continuing to fall faster than previously expected, and constraints in the local labour market starting to ease, local firms told me they still have challenges ahead and the cost of doing business remains a key blocker on investment.
“With a general election later soon, the CBI will continue to work to support businesses across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK to deliver well paid jobs, sustainable public services and create a greener, fairer, economically inclusive society.”
Richard Gillan, Chair, CBI Northern Ireland, said:
“I was thrilled to meet so many members at our annual lunch. Whilst challenges persist, there was a real mood of positivity in the room. It is time to capitalise on the opportunities presented by having a local administration accountable to the local business community.”
Ciara Kennedy, Vice President & General Manager, Spirit AeroSystems, Belfast, said:
“We were delighted to be strategic partner for this year’s CBI Northern Ireland Annual Lunch, which provided a fantastic opportunity to network with local business and political stakeholders. Our experience of the global marketplace has shown that innovation, entrepreneurship and investment are vital ingredients of successful competition. And as we look to a more sustainable future, our continued focus is nurturing long-term growth for Spirit and Northern Ireland.”
