Business leaders and politicians attend CBI Northern Ireland Annual Lunch
Hundreds of business leaders, politicians and policymakers gathered for CBI Northern Ireland’s Annual Lunch at Titanic Belfast on 28 March.
CBI members, politicians, policymakers and other stakeholders from across Northern Ireland attended the event in the CBI’s 60th year, in association with strategic partner eir evo, corporate partner Indaver, and supporting partner Musgrave.
Guests heard from Jim Pickard, Deputy Political Editor, the Financial Times, John Foster, CBI Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer, Philip O'Meara, Regional Director, eir evo, Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director, and Brian Donaldson, CBI Northern Ireland Chair and The Maxol Group CEO.
Conversations over lunch included the Chancellor’s Spring Statement, geopolitics, trade tariffs and the need for strong collaboration between business and government.
Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland, recently said:
“From speaking to local companies, there’s no shortage of drive, energy and enthusiasm to succeed despite the very challenging backdrop. Collaboration was the name of the game, with firms keen to see greater collaboration between business and government and also across government departments.”
Brian Donaldson, Chair, CBI Northern Ireland and CEO, The Maxol Group, recently said:
“In the CBI’s 60th anniversary year I am honoured to be its Northern Ireland Chair. This is a pivotal time for us all. Northern Ireland's economic vision should prioritise creating an agile, collaborative economy that is centred on long-term investment and sustainable growth.
“I was particularly pleased to see such strong representation from so many of our partners, fellow business leaders and policy makers at today’s lunch. The importance of deep collaboration between government and all economic stakeholders is crucial to our future success.
“We must strengthen the co-operation between our public, private and third sectors to deliver economic growth, raise living standards for everyone, and ultimately co-create the best economy that future generations in Northern Ireland deserve and one that we can all be proud of playing our part in.”
Philip O’Meara, Regional Director, eir evo, recently said:
“We share the CBI’s vision of a dynamic, competitive, and prosperous Northern Ireland. Our commitment to this region runs deep. For over two decades, we have invested in Northern Ireland’s digital future, ensuring that businesses have access to world-class networking and IT infrastructure.”
“We were incredibly proud to be the lead sponsor of this prestigious gathering, which holds even greater significance this year as the CBI —a steadfast champion for businesses across the UK – celebrates 60 years.”
