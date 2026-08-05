Business leaders to get direct say in growing Scotland's economy

First Minister chairs inaugural meeting of new National Council for Economic Growth.

Scottish businesses will get a direct line to government decision-making, as the First Minister yesterday chaired the first meeting of the National Council for Economic Growth.

The Council brings together senior business leaders to advise government on the barriers businesses face, and their solutions to drive economic growth.

Fulfilling a manifesto commitment made within the government's first 100 days, the Council sits at the heart of the government's plans to grow Scotland's economy. Members will use their expertise to drive economic growth and provide independent, expert advice and robust challenge on the performance and future direction of the Scottish economy.

First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

"Every priority this government has – better schools, a stronger NHS, safer communities, depends on a strong economy behind it. “I believe the best economic decisions are made in partnership with the people building Scotland's businesses and creating jobs. The National Council for Economic Growth reflects our commitment to listen, be challenged, and act on that challenge, because growing the economy has to be a shared endeavour between government and business. "Members of the Council were selected for their expertise and experience across Scotland's economy, and their ability to bring insight, challenge and connections with industry, academia and the third sector. Together they help the Council act as a critical friend to government as we work to remove barriers to growth."

Background

Members of the National Council for Economic Growth include:

First Minister

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Transport & Tourism

John Watson

Yvette Hopkins

Ellis Watson

Roz Foyer

Darina Garland

Scott McCroskie

Ross McNairn

James Anderson

Members are expected to serve initially for two years on the Council and to meet on a quarterly basis in person.