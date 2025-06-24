Business leaders welcome the government’s modern Industrial Strategy

Business leaders have welcomed the government’s modern Industrial Strategy - a 10-year plan to promote growth.

Business leaders from across the UK have welcomed the government’s modern Industrial Strategy. The Strategy is a 10-year plan to promote business investment and growth and make it quicker, easier and cheaper to do business in the UK.

The plan focuses on 8 sectors where the UK is already strong and there’s potential for faster growth: Advanced Manufacturing, Clean Energy Industries, Creative Industries, Defence, Digital and Technologies, Financial Services, Life Sciences, and Professional and Business Services.

Joint statement from business groups:

“The Industrial Strategy launched today marks a significant step forward and a valuable opportunity for the business community to rally behind a new vision for the UK—boosting confidence, sentiment, and enthusiasm for investment. “From start-ups and small businesses to large corporates, businesses need a more attractive, stable environment that enables faster, easier, and more certain investment decisions. “We welcome the Government’s engagement with businesses across the UK. Much of what we’ve shared has been heard and reflected in this strategy. While there’s more to do, we are ready to support the next steps. “We encourage businesses nationwide to get behind this strategy and champion the UK as the best place to live, work, invest, and do business.”

Statement on behalf of:

Shevaun Haviland, Director General, British Chambers of Commerce

Rain Newton-Smith, Director General, Confederation of British Industry

Aaron Asadi, Chief Executive Officer, Enterprise Nation

Tina McKenzie, Policy and Advocacy Chair, Federation of Small Businesses

Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive Officer, Make UK

Michelle Ovens, Founder, Small Business Britain

Dom Hallas, Executive Director, Startup Coalition

Advanced Manufacturing

Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE, Chief Executive, Royal Academy of Engineering, yesterday said:

“We are delighted to see the announcement of new skills packages for tech, engineering and defence, recognising that the Industrial Strategy’s objectives simply cannot be delivered without a significant boost to investment in our engineering and tech talent base. These packages provide a much-needed opportunity for government to take a holistic view of the rapidly changing skills landscape, and to work with partners across industry and professional bodies to make sure the UK tackles its longstanding skills and diversity deficits in these crucial areas. Today is International Women in Engineering Day – a reminder that we still have much to do to deliver equitable participation in these high-value jobs, and better outcomes for people from all parts of the UK. “The Royal Academy of Engineering looks forward to supporting government in taking forward these recommendations, including through our new Skills Centre. We also welcome the publication of the Technology Adoption Review and hope that this will result in meaningful action to increase the capacity of the UK’s industrial base and public sector to deploy existing technologies at the scale and pace demanded in today’s tech-driven world.”

John Harrison, General Counsel and Head of Public Affairs, Airbus, yesterday said:

“Airbus welcomes the UK’s modern Industrial Strategy. Having worked closely with the Government to help shape this plan, we are delighted to see it deliver a long-term vision, built on a genuine partnership with industry. “The firm long-term commitment to the full innovation lifecycle, from R&D in the Aerospace Technology Institute to a focus on commercialisation and supply chain resilience, provides the confidence and stability needed to fuel innovation and anchor high-value manufacturing in the UK for decades to come. The significant new investment in skills is also critical, creating a strong pipeline of engineering and digital talent, which will be the foundation for developing the sustainable technologies of the future, from hydrogen-powered aircraft to next-generation space systems. We stand ready to help turn this ambitious strategy into a reality for British industry.”

Clean Energy

Dhara Vyas, CEO, Energy UK, yesterday said:

“Energy UK welcomes the Government’s new Industrial Strategy and Clean Energy Industries sector plan, which rightly recognise the pivotal role energy will play across the whole economy, powering growth through digitalisation and electrification, boosting regional prosperity and delivering economic security and resilience. “Stable, affordable energy prices will help ensure that the UK remains a competitive place to do business, and in an increasingly uncertain global operating environment, clean power will deliver energy security. Focussing on priority technologies where the UK has global expertise will deliver a strong competitive advantage for our businesses and economy. “We know the investment necessary to decarbonise the economy will mostly be funded by the private sector. Clarity on Government policy, removal of the barriers to investment and targeted support are all essential to meet this ambition.”

Sue Ferns, Senior Deputy General Secretary, Prospect Union, yesterday said:

“Boosting clean energy is not only an important mission in its own right, it is central to the success of every other sector. It is welcome to see the government doubling down on this mission, focusing investment on key technologies like renewables and nuclear energy, and recognising the key role that trade unions play as partners in this strategy. “Securing the investment is important, but perhaps the biggest challenge in this area is around the workforce. The energy workforce is undergoing an unprecedented transition, which creates opportunities for many but also serious challenges that need to be addressed. “Delivering on this strategy in a way which creates prosperity and supports jobs will require the government’s forthcoming energy workforce plan to be as ambitious as possible and fully backed by all parts of government.”

Martin Pibworth, Chief Executive Designate, SSE plc, yesterday said:

“The government’s industrial strategy is a welcome signal of long-term thinking and ambition – doubling down on homegrown energy is the right thing for security, resilience and affordability, making the most of the UK’s competitive geographical and technical advantages in renewables in particular. It’s exactly the kind of commitment that gives industry the confidence to deliver at pace and scale, and with important decisions on energy policy expected in the weeks ahead, we hope to see a continued focus on unlocking investment that drives growth. As the UK’s clean energy champion, SSE is investing £17.5bn over five years to 2027 - building the infrastructure, creating high-quality jobs, supporting the supply chain and driving the innovation needed to deliver a net zero economy.”

Creative Industries

Caroline Norbury, Chief Executive, Creative UK, yesterday said:

“The Sector Plan signals that the creative industries are central to the UK’s growth story. From freelancers to scale-ups, this is a step towards the joined-up support our sector needs – and Creative UK stands ready to work with government and industry partners to turn ambition into action. “As we move into delivery mode, it’s essential that all parts of the sector - from cultural organisations to creative tech firms - are empowered to grow, invest and contribute fully to the UK’s economic future.”

Dana Strong, Sky Group CEO, yesterday said:

“We warmly welcome the Government’s support for the UK’s creative industries in today’s Industrial Strategy. The media and entertainment sector is a cultural powerhouse and a key driver of growth, with the potential to add £10 billion to the economy and create 40,000 jobs by 2033. Seizing this opportunity is vital to maintaining the UK’s global leadership in creativity.”

Alison Lomax, Managing Director, YouTube UK & Ireland, yesterday said:

“We welcome the Creative Industries Sector Plan’s commitment to a robust framework for creatives across the UK. It’s particularly encouraging to see the government acknowledge the digital creator economy’s vital role in driving growth for our creative industries. By embracing new distribution models that boost our cultural exports, this vision will solidify the UK’s position as a global cultural superpower.”

Defence

David Lockwood OBE, CEO, Babcock International, yesterday said:

“We welcome the release of the Government’s Modern Industrial Strategy today, setting out the strategic direction for critical sectors including advanced manufacturing, space and nuclear. The Government’s intent to back British businesses and invest in sovereign industries will lay the foundations for economic growth and unleash the potential of the growth sectors to drive prosperity across the UK. We look forward to the publication of the Defence Sector Plan, and working with the Government to bolster the British defence industrial base and safeguard our national and economic security.”

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive, BAE Systems, yesterday said:

“The UK’s modern Industrial Strategy rightly recognises the importance of investing in skills and developing a workforce for the future. The UK’s defence sector is a powerhouse of skilled employment and training. Across the supply chain, it’s critical that we continue to invest in our people, just as much as we invest in technology, to ensure we can deliver the capabilities our armed forces need to stay ahead in an era of increasing instability. “That’s why, this year alone, BAE Systems is recruiting more than 2,400 new apprentices and graduates across the UK and we recognise the importance of government, industry and academia working together to develop the talent needed to support this critical high growth sector.”

Paul Livingston CBE, Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin UK & NATO, yesterday said:

“Lockheed Martin welcomes publication of the UK government’s Modern Industrial Strategy and especially its identification of defence, space, and digital technologies as core areas for driving economic growth and expanding mutually beneficial international partnerships with the United States, NATO and their allies. With 28 facilities spanning the length and breadth of the country we’re committed to combining the best skills, expertise and technologies from the UK and the United States to boost capacity, sustain jobs and deliver economic benefits in both countries.”

Digital and Tech

Antony Walker, Deputy CEO, techUK, yesterday said:

“Today, the government has outlined welcome measures to boost confidence for the UK tech sector and the wider economy. “techUK has long called for the Industrial Strategy to focus on strengthening the conditions for growth of the UK tech sector and accelerating the adoption of new technologies across the economy and public services. “In an era of rapid technological change, the government must now work in true partnership with business to bolster investment and digital adoption across the whole of the UK economy and secure the country’s competitive advantage in key markets, including semiconductors and AI. techUK, and our members, stand ready to support this government to do so.”

Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive, BT Group, yesterday said:

“Long-term plans which have positive impact pay. “BT has invested over £24bn in the UK so far this decade and will invest a further £20bn before it’s done, to upgrade the country’s digital infrastructure. “That’s why we welcome the Government’s Industrial Strategy for the decade ahead. “And it’s great to see it give telecoms prominence: at the centre of a high-growth sector as well as a lever for growth in the wider economy. “We look forward to working more with Government on steps they can take to unlock further growth, and make sure the UK’s record-breaking fibre success story is followed fast by an acceleration in 5G too.”

Emily Turner, UK CEO, HSBC Innovation Banking, yesterday said:

“I welcome today’s Industrial Strategy, which sets out positive steps to back the UK’s growth driving sectors, particularly Digital and Technologies. This ten-year strategy will help position the UK as an open and attractive destination for talent and investment, at a time when global competition is particularly acute. ”We look forward to working closely with our clients and the government to ensure the effective implementation of the sector plans to help realise the full ambition of the UK’s industrial strategy, while ensuring that it remains flexible to keep pace with technological developments.”

Darren Hardman, CEO, Microsoft UK, yesterday said:

“This is a really progressive plan from the Government. Cutting red tape, reducing energy costs, accelerating the delivery of new projects and ensuring the UK has a highly skilled workforce to take advantage of the AI economy. These are all critical factors in encouraging investment from businesses here in the UK and around the world.”

Vishal Marria, Founder and CEO, Quantexa, yesterday said:

“This Industrial Strategy is a key moment for the UK’s growth economy. By addressing structural headwinds like energy costs and grid access, the government is unlocking the potential of British industry. As a UK-founded data and AI company, we welcome the vision to make Britain the best place to build, scale, and invest. Lowering business electricity costs, accelerating clean energy, and prioritising digital skills are vital for sectors like technology, financial services, defence, and advanced manufacturing - all of which will rely on AI and trusted data to compete and lead. This strategy is the bold signal of confidence UK industry has been waiting for.”

Financial Services

Hannah Gurga, Director General, ABI, yesterday said:

“Today’s Industrial Strategy delivers a clear long-term growth vision, commitment to genuine partnership with business and the regulatory certainty firms need to thrive. We’re pleased that financial services has been recognised as a key growth sector and look forward to working with government on the detailed sector plan. “The expansion of the British Business Bank’s capacity and its new £6.6 billion growth-capital commitment will unlock vital funding to support smaller UK businesses and drive growth.”

Miles Celic OBE, Chief Executive Officer, TheCityUK, yesterday said:

“The ambitions of today’s Industrial Strategy are laudable, highlighting the priorities for national growth. Financial and related professional services are crucial to its success, from unlocking private capital for innovative businesses to increasing investible opportunities across the regions and nations. “We believe that supporting growth across whole country is particularly important and we are pleased to see the establishment of the Strategic Investment Opportunities Unit within the Office for Investment. This is the first critical step in the proposal we’ve been pushing to attract investors and capital. “Transforming both the planning and public procurement processes, making it easier for businesses to bring in global talent whilst addressing the skills shortfall here in the UK, and strengthening global market partnerships are vital for future proofing the economy and are steps where our industry has long called for action. “The detailed delivery plans for each of the eight sectors of the Industrial Strategy will be critical to realising its ambition. We look forward to seeing these. The vital issue now is delivery. We are committed to working closely with government and the regulators on the successful execution of these ambitions.”

James Alexander, CEO, UKSIF, yesterday said:

“We welcome the overarching ambition of the Industrial Strategy, which feels like a generational shift in thinking. This rightly recognises that government and investors need to work in partnership through a shared vision so we can make the UK the ‘sustainable finance capital of the world’.”

Life Sciences

Richard Torbett, Chief Executive, ABPI, yesterday said:

“This strategy sets out a clear vision for how to grow the UK economy and is rightly focused on many of the key inputs the country needs to get right to create the conditions for success. The task now must be to move quickly from planning to delivery, rapidly boosting UK attractiveness for investment and returning the country to international competitiveness. “For UK life sciences, a successful strategy means ensuring the UK is not only a cutting-edge place to research and develop the medicine of the future, but also a country which seeks to embrace and use the life-changing innovations we are developing. This will be the key litmus test for success in the upcoming life science sector plan and the NHS 10-year plan, where we hope to see more detail.”

Steve Bates OBE, CEO, UK BioIndustry Association (BIA), yesterday said:

“The Industrial Strategy has prioritised the life sciences sector because it will disproportionately drive economic growth over the next decade and help deliver an NHS fit for the future. “SMEs are the lifeblood of this innovative industry and a strength of the UK ecosystem, securing £3.7 billion investment last year, much of it from overseas. We are on the verge of creating a new generation of globally-impactful companies, so it is a smart move by Government to establish a dedicated support service to help 10–20 high-potential UK life science companies scale, attract investment, and remain headquartered in the UK. “The £4 billion British Business Bank Industrial Strategy Growth Capital initiative will bring new agility to support fledgling companies and cutting-edge technologies as part of the pro-innovation Industrial Strategy. We look forward to working closely with the Bank as they establish this programme for our sector. “These, alongside improved health data resources for innovators, faster clinical trials, more streamlined and joined-up medicines regulation and access pathways, and investments in medicines manufacturing, mean this Industrial Strategy and the upcoming Life Sciences Sector Plan deliver across the breadth of BIA’s priorities on behalf of our members. These plans are just the beginning, however, as we will now get down to the serious work of delivering these commitments in partnership with the Government.”

Professor Andrew Morris CBE FRSE PMedSci, President, Academy of Medical Sciences, yesterday said:

“Today’s Industrial Strategy represents a significant step forward for UK life sciences – placing the sector at the heart of our economic future and recognising health and wealth are inseparable. This bold vision acknowledges what the Academy of Medical Sciences has long argued: that our world-leading research institutions, the NHS and our exceptional scientific talent can drive national and regional renewal in ways no other sector can match. “We are particularly encouraged by the Government’s ambitious goal to make the UK the leading life sciences economy in Europe by 2030, and the third most important globally by 2035. This scale of ambition, combined with over £2bn of committed funding, demonstrates the recognition that life sciences uniquely delivers both economic prosperity and improved health outcomes for all. “The strategy’s focus on pillars for the life sciences – supporting world-class R&D, making the UK an outstanding place to start and grow life sciences businesses, and driving health innovation through NHS reform – provides the framework needed to unlock the sector’s full potential. We welcome the commitment to continue investing in discovery research alongside applied sciences, ensuring we maintain curiosity-driven research that underpins future breakthroughs. “Alignment with the forthcoming NHS 10-Year Health Plan offers unprecedented opportunity to ensure that cutting-edge innovations deliver rapid benefits for patients whilst driving economic growth. We look forward to the detailed life sciences sector plan that will translate these ambitions into action, and will continue working with Government to deliver this vision where scientific excellence drives both patient benefit and national prosperity as the UK achieves its full potential as a global leader in life sciences.”

Professional and Business Services

Malcolm Gomersall, CEO, Grant Thornton UK, yesterday said:

“The publication of the Industrial Strategy is a welcome step forward in setting out a clear, long-term path for growth in the sectors that are powering our economy. “The strategy and the Professional and Business Services plan reflect our own investment priorities for the future, such as increased tech and AI adoption, fostering a highly skilled workforce in areas such as cyber security, digital and net zero transition and growing our specialist capabilities which support the expansion of our clients into international markets. I welcome the clear intention that the wider sector deliver this strategy in partnership with the Government through the Professional and Business Services Council. “As an employer of over 5,500 people in one UK’s fastest growing and most resilient sectors, ourown journey and track record over recent years has been remarkable. To achieve our ambitious growth plans, we know that we need to continue investing in the future, which means ensuring our people have the right skills and tools for a new era of business.”

Jon Holt, Group Chief Executive and UK Senior Partner, KPMG, yesterday said:

“The UK is the second-largest exporter of professional and business services, making our industry central to this country’s economic strength. We are at the forefront of the AI revolution, we are major employers of diverse talent and we support businesses of all sizes across the country. As a global success story it’s only right that we’re recognised as a high growth sector. “This industrial strategy makes bold choices and sets clear priorities. Its impact will come from a genuine partnership between Government and business, working together on wins to really unlock the growth, profitability and investment that will shape the UK’s future.”

Rachel Taylor, Government and Health Industries Leader, PwC, yesterday said: