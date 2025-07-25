Business leaders welcome the UK-India Free Trade Agreement

Business leaders have strongly welcomed the signing of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement.

Business leaders have strongly welcomed the signing of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, as Business and Trade Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds and India’s Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, signed the landmark trade deal.

The £4.8bn trade deal will unlock economic growth for each region and nation of the UK, and is widely backed by large and small businesses across aerospace, financial and professional services, food and drink, and the automotive sector.

Business Groups

Rain Newton-Smith, CEO, CBI said:

In an era of rising protectionism, this announcement sends a powerful signal that the UK is open for business and remains resolute in its commitment to free and fair trade. A trade agreement with India - one of the world’s fastest-growing economies - is a springboard for long-term partnership and prosperity. UK firms can take advantage of this new platform to scale, diversify and compete on the global stage. The CBI looks forward to working closely alongside the Confederation of Indian Industry to turn ambition into action and negotiation into real-world impact. Ensuring this agreement delivers tangible benefits for businesses on both sides will be critical to meeting the UK’s growth ambitions.

William Bain, Head of Trade Policy at the BCC, said:

The signing of this agreement is a clear signal of the UK’s continuing commitment to free and fair trade. It will open a new era for our businesses and boost investment between two of the world’s largest economies. Currently around 16,000 UK companies are trading goods with Indian companies, and there is high interest in our Chamber Network to grow that. This deal will create new opportunities in the transport, travel, creative and business support sectors alongside traditional strengths in finance and professional services.

Policy Chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), Tina McKenzie, said:

India is the fourth largest economy in the world, and this trade deal provides exciting growth potential for UK small businesses. Already one-in-seven (14%) of our members who export have India among their overseas markets, and this deal opens the way for that number to grow. It’s welcome that the agreement includes a specific small business chapter. Encouraging more small firms to trade internationally, and making it easier for those who already do to increase their international trade, is an important flank in the quest for economic growth. Reducing barriers is key to achieving that.

Richard Heald OBE, Chair, UK-India Business Council, said:

The UK-India FTA marks a historic milestone in the bilateral relationship. Businesses across both countries have long called for an agreement that reduces barriers, enhances market access, and creates a clear framework for long-term, sustainable growth. We congratulate both governments for their commitment and ambition in bringing this complex negotiation to fruition. Success in the FTA will support further economic growth for the world’s 5th and 6th largest economies. It will catalyse collaboration into other areas too.

Aerospace

Tufan Erginbiligic, Rolls-Royce CEO, said:

India is an important market for our business, with over 90 years of partnership with Indian industry and the Indian Government. We welcome the provisions in this Free Trade Agreement, including those that bring closer alignment with international standards for trade in civil aerospace. These agreements will benefit Rolls-Royce and our customers, paving the way for future aerospace growth in India.

Financial and professional services

Ian Stuart, CEO of HSBC UK, said:

The signing of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement marks an important milestone for both countries. This is a vibrant and fast-growing corridor and will bring huge opportunities for both British and Indian businesses as they seek to grow internationally. As the world’s largest trade bank with deep roots in both countries, we look forward to supporting our clients to take advantage of the full benefits of this historic agreement.

Bill Winters CBE, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered and Co-Chair of the UK-India Financial Partnership, said:

This landmark agreement between the UK and India - two of the world’s largest and most dynamic economies - is a tremendous achievement. It will drive greater innovation, unlock growth, and build prosperity across this long-established corridor of trade, capital and investment. As one of the largest and oldest international banks in India, we welcome the certainty the FTA provides for UK services and the meaningful opportunities that lower tariffs will create for businesses large and small in both markets.

Rohan Malik, EY EMEIA and UK & Ireland Government & Public Sector Managing Partner, said:

Over the past decade, total trade value between the UK and India has more than doubled from £16.6bn to £40bn and this agreement will further strengthen the flourishing economic relationship between the two countries. Enhanced access to one of the world’s largest markets should offer considerable advantages for financial and professional services businesses, unlocking commercial opportunities and supporting growth across two strategically significant sectors of the UK economy.

Adam Gagen, Global Head of Government Affairs at Revolut, said:

As a UK fintech with significant business in India, we welcome the announcement of this UK-India FTA. It is an important partnership to bring these two vital economies closer together and to foster improved trade links, better investment flows and more jobs. Revolut looks forward to working with the UK Government to maximise the value of this FTA and we strongly congratulate the hard work of DBT for getting this over the line.

Nicola Watkinson, Managing Director for International, TheCityUK, said:

India is a market with huge growth potential and a strong FTA between our two markets will open up valuable new trade and investment opportunities for UK businesses. The UK financial and related professional services industry is well placed to support India’s growth ambitions through the provision of services in areas such as green finance, risk management and capital market development, as well as benefit from India’s digital innovations. We welcome the formal signing of the FTA and look forward to continuing to build on its foundations to forge a strong and lasting partnership with India.

Automotives

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said:

The UK-India trade agreement represents a significant achievement, partially liberalising the Indian automotive market for the first time. While the highly complex deal confirms some compromises, its entry into force will provide commercial opportunities for UK manufacturers who will be able to access vastly reduced tariffs on internal combustion vehicles from day one, and on electrified vehicles and parts in the longer term. To ensure maximum and timely benefit, we now need rapid ratification and renewed efforts to agree fair and workable solutions on tariff-rate-quotas administration.

A JLR spokesperson said:

We welcome this free trade agreement between the UK and India, which over time will deliver reduced tariff access to the Indian car market for JLR’s luxury vehicles. India is an important market for our British built products and represents significant future growth opportunities.

Food and drink

Nik Jhangiani, Interim Chief Executive, Diageo, said:

This agreement marks a great moment for both Scotch and Scotland, and we’ll be raising a glass of Johnnie Walker to all those who have worked so hard to get it secured.

Jean-Etienne Gourgues, Chivas Brothers Chairman and CEO, said:

Signature of the UK-India FTA is a sign of hope in challenging times for the spirits industry. India is the world’s biggest whisky market by volume and greater access will be an eventual game changer for the export of our Scotch whisky brands, such as Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s. The deal will support long term investment and jobs in our distilleries in Speyside and our bottling plant at Kilmalid and help deliver growth in both Scotland and India over the next decade. Let’s hope that both governments will move quickly to ratification so business can get to work implementing the deal!

Mark Kent, Chief Executive of the SWA said:

The Scotch Whisky industry has long championed a free trade agreement between the UK and India. The signing of the FTA is an historic moment and is an important milestone to reducing tariffs on Scotch Whisky in a growing market. This will contribute to the government’s growth objective, by laying the foundations for further investment and jobs.

George Hyde, Head of Trade, The Food and Drink Federation:

We’re pleased to see the details of the new Free Trade Agreement with India, with tariffs for iconic British products, including chocolate, breakfast cereals and biscuits set to be phased out over the next decade. We also welcome that this agreement protects the UK’s sugar and rice milling sectors, reflecting the vital role these industries play in boosting local economies. With exports of UK food and drink to India already worth nearly £300 million annually, improved access to this growing market will help strengthen the competitiveness of our sector and help future-proof the nation’s food security. We look forward to working with government to help businesses make the most of this opportunity.

Nick Spencer, Export and Travel Retail Manager at Southwestern Distillery Ltd, said:

There are tremendous hurdles for UK spirits producers in terms of entering and succeeding in the Indian market. The extremely high import tariffs are probably the most significant barrier to entry we have experienced anywhere internationally. The FTA is a fabulous step forward. Since its announcement, we have already received significant new interest from Indian importers and the prospect of success in the Indian market now looks much brighter.

Stephen Davies, Chief Executive of Penderyn Distillery, said:

We are developing our business and brand awareness in both domestic and travel retail sectors in India. It’s an exciting and developing market for us. The agreement to reduce tariffs will provide a better platform for us and our industry to develop links and build business over the next five years. These are exciting times.

Medtech

Gordon Sanghera, CEO of Oxford Nanopore Technologies, said:

The UK-India Free Trade Agreement is more than a policy document it’s a foundation for action. India’s deep scientific talent, clear ambition and growing global influence make it one of the most exciting places in the world to build long-term partnerships in science and healthcare. And this moment, with the FTA in place, gives companies like ours the confidence to invest, to scale and to co-create in ways that weren’t possible before.

Deepak Nath, Chief Executive Officer, Smith+Nephew, said:

Given the size of the Indian economy and its healthcare system, India is an important location for Smith+Nephew. The Free Trade Agreement offers the potential to build trading links in the healthcare sector. We hope that the Free Trade Agreement will enable Smith+Nephew’s innovative medical technologies to support more healthcare professionals to return their patients to health and mobility.

Philip McKee, Sales Manager at Biopanda, a Belfast-based medtech manufacturer which exports in vitro test kits for clinical laboratories, veterinary practice, and food safety laboratories, said:

Biopanda have been supplying a range of diagnostic products to the Indian market throughout the past ten years. We value the business we have done already throughout India and with the introduction of the UK-India FTA this should benefit in increased trade with the removal of export barriers. This will hopefully increase the market access, allowing our distributors throughout India to provide a larger range of our highly accurate clinical diagnostic products at a lower price to the consumer.

Manufacturing

Graeme Macdonald, JCB Chief Executive, said:

India is a great country in which to do business. JCB has been manufacturing machines there since 1979. So, we know India very well and the opportunity for British businesses in that huge market is significant. It’s the fifth largest economy in the world and is tipped to become the third largest by 2028. This Free Trade Agreement should give British businesses the confidence they need to enter the market, trade more easily and benefit from the massive opportunity.

Professor Carl Stephen Patrick Hunter OBE, Chairman Coltraco Ultrasonics Limited & Director-General The Durham Institute of Research, Development & Invention, said:

Coltraco Ultrasonics is strongly supportive of the India FTA Trade Agreement and proud to have modestly contributed to and advising the British negotiating team on various chapters. The UK private sector can now, because of the India FTA, the Windsor Framework CPTPP, and a variety of other UK FTAs, look out to the world, balancing our exporting and investment opportunities between the USA, the EU and Asia Pacific. It is a tremendous success and we thank British and Indian Civil Servants for their public service in the UK-India FTA.

Mark Ridgway OBE DL, CEO of Rhodes Group, said:

As a manufacturer of advanced metalforming machinery used in the forming and lightweighting of aircraft, India is a strong market for Group Rhodes and offers significant growth potential. The recent UK-India trade deal not only sets the scene for reduced tariffs on machinery but also serves to both enhance our competitiveness as a UK exporter and reduce the complexity of trade with this fast-growing market. Importantly, the UK-India FTA recognises UK origin content of at least 20% as qualification as a ‘local supplier’ in India. This provides equal treatment in the Indian government procurement process and the opportunity for Group Rhodes to build on its existence reference sites within the Indian aerospace sector.

Idir Boudaoud, Founder and CEO at Sensoteq, said:

India is a key growth market for Sensoteq — its vast and rapidly evolving manufacturing sector aligns perfectly with our mission to improve machine reliability through smarter monitoring. This trade deal is a real breakthrough for us. Simplified and transparent customs procedures, modernised rules of origin, and stronger IP protections mean we can enter the market with greater speed, confidence, and security. This agreement gives businesses like ours the access and assurance needed to thrive in one of the world’s most important industrial markets.

William Crawford, Director of Concrete Canvas Ltd, said:

India is a dynamic and vibrant economy and an increasingly important market for Concrete Canvas products. A UK-India FTA will help to accelerate our plans for growth by reducing trade barriers and making us more competitive. This is welcome news for both UK and Indian businesses!

Creative Industries

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said:

India continues to be incredibly important to the Premier League and our clubs. It is a vibrant country that presents exciting opportunities and significant potential. The opening of our office in Mumbai earlier this year was a significant milestone for the Premier League, demonstrating our commitment to build on longstanding work to engage local fans, develop grassroots and elite football and further promote the game in India. The continued growth of the Premier League and UK businesses in India will have a positive impact on our domestic economy. We welcome the signing of this new trade deal which will support UK businesses operating in India.

Richard Pring, Co-Founder at Wales Interactive, said:

The UK-India Free Trade Agreement has the potential to strengthen creative partnerships and streamline production across borders. With India’s vast film and television industry, it creates new opportunities for studios like ours to collaborate with international talent and share our interactive stories and games with even wider audiences.

Digital and Tech

Simon Hansford, Chief Commercial Officer at Civo, a cloud provider founded in Hertfordshire, said:

The UK-India trade deal is a game-changer for UK businesses. Significant tariff reductions on our exports will mean our products can be more competitive and accessible in India’s rapidly growing market. Guaranteed access to India’s public procurement market and simplified customs processes could be transformational for many. This deal offers substantial benefits, boosting confidence and creating new avenues for growth in areas that were previously challenging to navigate, making it easier for UK SMEs to trade and thrive internationally.

Clean Energy

Neil Spann, CEO of Power Roll, said:

As a UK clean energy company committed to fostering global impact, the UK-India trade agreement marks a significant milestone for us. It lowers barriers to entry and enhances our ability to collaborate with Indian partners in one of the world’s most dynamic renewable energy markets. India’s ambitious solar targets and drive for domestic innovation align perfectly with our flexible solar technology and long-term growth strategy. As one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a key player in the global renewable energy transition, India presents a major opportunity for UK clean energy technology. This trade deal enables us to position UK flexible solar as a key solution to India’s energy goals. We are excited to continue to build upon our existing relationships with valued collaborators by expanding our presence in India following a successful visit earlier this year.

Transport

Chris Woodroofe, Manchester Airport Managing Director, said: