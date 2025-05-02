Department for Business & Trade
Business review on US tariffs has concluded
Government statement on conclusion of US tariff review
The process seeking views from businesses and interested stakeholders to shape any future UK action on tariffs has now concluded.
The four-week Request for Input launched on Wednesday 3 April in response to the US imposing tariffs on a range of products and has received over 200 responses. Work to analyse those responses begins while keeping all options on the table.
The Government will now rapidly analyse the comments and data which scope out the impacts of possible UK tariffs, as well as views on a range of products that could be included in any UK’s response.
Negotiations on an economic prosperity deal with the US to remove existing and future tariffs continue at pace and remain our focus.
Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:
We are now in a new era for trade and the economy, and that means going further and faster to strengthen the UK’s economy.
All options remain on the table and any future UK action will be made in the national interest – and that is exactly why this engagement was so important.
Our approach so far has been guided by the interests of British business and their voice will continue to be at the heart of our decisions.
While we analyse responses, this Government’s priority will be to build on the strength of our relationship with the US and continue talks to find a resolution for UK businesses.
