Business review on US tariffs has concluded

Government statement on conclusion of US tariff review

The process seeking views from businesses and interested stakeholders to shape any future UK action on tariffs has now concluded.

The four-week Request for Input launched on Wednesday 3 April in response to the US imposing tariffs on a range of products and has received over 200 responses. Work to analyse those responses begins while keeping all options on the table.

The Government will now rapidly analyse the comments and data which scope out the impacts of possible UK tariffs, as well as views on a range of products that could be included in any UK’s response.

Negotiations on an economic prosperity deal with the US to remove existing and future tariffs continue at pace and remain our focus.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: