Thursday 24 Feb 2022 @ 13:20
10 Downing Street
Printable version

Business roundtable on Russian sanctions: 23 February 2022

Also published by:
HM Treasury

Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a roundtable at Downing Street to discuss limiting Russian access to UK financial services.

The Prime Minister yesterday met with some of the UK’s leading city firms, regulators and trade associations, to discuss the first package of economic sanctions being implemented against Russia, due to their recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The business roundtable was hosted at Downing Street and chaired by John Glen, Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

Emphasising the gravity of the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister thanked the financial services sector for the effort they devote to sanctions compliance and set out how they could work together to deter Russia from further escalation, which he remarked could make a huge difference to the effectiveness of the UK’s response.

He was clear that if the crisis escalates, tougher sanctions will follow as part of ensuring President Putin’s destructive course of action in Ukraine is halted. The group also discussed the importance of an aligned approach with other financial centres, the upcoming legislative reforms to further crackdown on illicit finance, and how we could further limit Russian access to UK financial services if that becomes necessary.

The Economic Secretary to the Treasury closed the meeting by welcoming the group’s clear thinking, asking that they remain in close touch on the implementation of these sanctions and any future measures. He concluded that the Government will continue to listen to the views of the sector to ensure our coordinated action is as impactful as possible.

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/prime-ministers-office-10-downing-street

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/business-roundtable-on-russian-sanctions-23-february-2022

Share this article

Latest News from
10 Downing Street

Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary

13/08/2020 15:03:23

The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.

Prime Minister's address to the nation on the Russian invasion of Ukraine: 24 February 2022

24/02/2022 15:33:00

PM Boris Johnson gave an address to the nation on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

PM statement on the situation in Ukraine: 22 February 2022

22/02/2022 15:38:00

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a statement in the House of Commons on the situation in Ukraine.

Prime Minister sets out plan for living with COVID

22/02/2022 13:20:00

The Prime Minister sets out the Government’s plans to live with and manage the virus.

Joint statement on UK-Australia virtual summit: 16 February 2022

17/02/2022 11:38:00

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met virtually yesterday.

PM call with President von der Leyen: 15 February 2022

16/02/2022 09:25:00

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday afternoon.

PM call with President Biden: 14 February 2022

15/02/2022 11:15:00

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, last night

Prime Minister: “Levelling Up is our mission and we’re getting on with the job of delivering it”

14/02/2022 12:25:00

This week the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will get out of Westminster to see how the government is delivering on the people's priorities across the country.

No10 team bolstered to deliver the people's priorities

11/02/2022 14:10:00

The Cabinet Secretary, with the approval of the Prime Minister, has announced the immediate appointment of Samantha Jones as interim Permanent Secretary.

SME Locator Categories

10 Step Guide to Collaborating with Sensitive Information: There’s no such thing as almost secure.