Business Secretary bolsters advisory council to grow UK industry

The Business Secretary yesterday appointed three new business leaders to the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle yesterday [14 January] appointed three new business leaders with a wealth of experience to support key UK sectors, as the government looks to ramp up economic growth and opportunities for people across the country.

Amelia Gould, Keith Anderson and Dana Strong will join the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council – an independent body that advises the government on delivering the Industrial Strategy – to improve the Council’s range of perspectives and understanding of sectors across the UK.

This comes as the government looks to drive investment into key sectors and deliver the higher living standards and better public services the UK deserves.

Amelia Gould CEng FIET joins the Council with over 20 years’ experience in the global defence sector. A former Royal Navy Engineering Officer with 11 years’ service, she later moved into enterprise architecture and senior roles at BAE Systems. Amelia became Managing Director of Helsing UK in 2023 and is now General Manager, Maritime.

Keith Anderson has been CEO of ScottishPower since 2018. He previously led ScottishPower Renewables and Iberdrola’s international offshore business and earlier worked in financial services with RBS and Standard Life, as well as consulting with EY.

Dana Strong is Group CEO of Sky, one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies within Comcast. Previously, she held senior leadership roles driving growth and transformation at Comcast, Virgin Media, and Liberty Global.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle yesterday said:

Amelia, Keith, and Dana bring extensive business expertise to the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council, helping strengthen our efforts to drive economic growth and raise living standards for people across the country. This Council plays a key role in delivering our modern Industrial Strategy, which is vital in creating the long-term stability and growth we need by hardwiring stability for businesses - giving them the confidence to plan not just for the next year, but for the next 10 years and beyond.

The Government has also published the mandate letter setting out the Council’s work programme for 2026. The letter, issued jointly by the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, commissions the Council to provide impactful advice and analysis on key delivery priorities over the year. These include driving dynamism in markets alongside boosting skills and access to high quality jobs.

Dame Clare Barclay DBE, Chair of the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council yesterday said:

I’m delighted to welcome Dana, Keith and Amelia to the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council. Their leadership across creative industries, energy and defence will strengthen our work. Their expertise will be invaluable as we drive forward an industrial strategy focused on growth, innovation and supporting businesses to scale, start and compete.

Dana Strong, CEO of Sky Group yesterday said:

The UK has strong foundations for growth across the whole economy, and I am passionate about supporting UK businesses to scale, innovate and compete internationally. Creating the right conditions for long-term growth and productivity will be central to future prosperity, and I look forward to supporting the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council to help secure the UK’s long-term competitiveness.

Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower yesterday said:

The UK’s industrial strategy is critical to unlocking investment, pushing productivity, and driving growth. The Advisory Council has a vital role to play in helping realise that potential and make a long and lasting difference for people the length and breadth of the country. Working together, government and business can turbocharge economic growth and build a better future that offers opportunity, security and prosperity right across the country.

Amelia Gould, General Manager Maritime at Helsing yesterday said:

I’m delighted to join the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council and draw on my experience across defence, engineering and advanced technology to support the Government’s growth mission. I look forward to supporting the UK’s industrial capability and long‑term resilience

