Ofgem
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Businesses and the energy sector: 2025
Findings on the affordability, energy supplier service and views and actions towards net zero of businesses with a non-domestic contract.
Main points
- Customer satisfaction improved in 2025, with 68% of businesses satisfied with the service from their supplier, up from 62% in 2024.
- Most businesses (70%) are keeping up with their bills without difficulty, but 27% reported struggling in some way.
- Most businesses felt that they are treated fairly by their energy supplier (57%), but those who did not, experienced issues with unexpected charges, unclear tariff changes and delays in resolving issues or poor customer service.
- Nearly a third of businesses (29%) reported switching supplier within the last year, 75% of these said that they found the switching process easy.
- Just over a third of businesses (35%) reported using a broker and 72% of those who did were satisfied with the service; they found them knowledgeable, responsive and felt they got a good deal.
- More businesses report no barriers to decarbonising (41%), an increase from 2024 (27%) and 2023 (24%); where barriers do exist, cost remains the most common (15%), though this has fallen from 2024 (21%) and 2023 (32%).
Methodology
The findings are based on a telephone survey of 1,002 businesses in England, Scotland and Wales conducted between August and October 2025, followed by 30 qualitative interviews conducted in November and December 2025.
This report refers to 'businesses' throughout. The sample specifically only contains businesses that operate out of non-domestic premises, and which have a non-domestic energy contract. This excludes businesses that operate out of a home (domestic) property.
Documents
- Businesses' experiences of the energy market 2025 [PDF, 1.03MB]
- Businesses' experiences of the energy market 2025: technical annex [PDF, 1.17MB]
- Businesses' experiences of the energy market 2025: data tables [XLSX, 1.32MB]
Original article link: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/research/businesses-and-energy-sector-2025
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