Businesses missing out on specialist JCP recruitment support worth thousands
UK businesses are being offered no-fee specialist recruitment support to fill vacancies as the full rollout of a national campaign launches today (Monday 3 November) targeted at key sectors.
- New national campaign aims to boost take up of the offer of no-fee recruitment support to fill vacancies.
- Only one in five businesses engaged with DWP in the last year, despite over half of employers being unable to find the right candidate.
- Employers urge others to recruit through Jobcentres as they are ‘a go-to resource for filling vacancies quickly and effectively’.
All businesses – whether they have one or one hundred roles on offer – can use Jobcentre Plus’ no-fee professional recruitment service to find the right candidate.
Currently, just one in five businesses have engaged with Jobcentre Plus support in the last year and more than half of employers (53%) in a recent survey reported that they had been unable to find the right candidate. With the current cost of filling a vacancy around £6,125, according to the CIPD, businesses are missing out on support that could save them thousands of pounds.
The latest campaign will target high vacancy sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, retail, hospitality, health and social care, and construction, which are crucial to delivering the Government’s Plan for Change. By supporting more employers to fill vacancies with the talent they need through Jobcentre Plus, the campaign aims to slash businesses hiring costs and tear down recruitment barriers that are holding businesses back and stunting economic growth.
Support to supply businesses with work-ready candidates in their area includes:
- Bespoke training through the development of Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes, which give those on unemployment benefits the skills for a vacancy alongside a work placement and a guaranteed interview to kickstart a new career.
- Shortlisting of CVs and hosting interviews at the jobcentre.
- Free advertising of vacancies to ensure the right candidates see the role.
- Expert advice on recruitment from a dedicated account manager.
- Assistance on setting up work experience, trial shifts and apprenticeships.
- Guidance on employing people with disabilities and health conditions.
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden said:
We’re encouraging businesses of all sizes to get in touch with their local Jobcentres to make the most of their expertise in getting Britain working.
These partnerships are crucial to our Plan for Change, helping us break down barriers to growth and creating more opportunities to help people into good, secure jobs.
Employers are already benefiting from thriving partnerships with employment advisers, including Dalmeny Resort Hotel in Lytham, which has recruited local candidates to a wide variety of roles.
Chris, owner of the Dalmeny Resort, said:
The benefits that we have experienced are the ability to identify key personnel accurately. There is a personal vetting process, and candidates are matched to positions far more efficiently than on any other platform I have ever used.
The obvious benefits of working with the Jobcentre are the ability to react quickly to recruitment requirements.
My advice to any local business would be to use it! It’s a free service. The personal touch is 100%. And for me it is more about human relationships than looking at CVs. It’s a lot more human.
I was a little bit sceptical at the beginning, but the candidates sent changed my perception of Jobcentre Plus as a whole.
Kiera Hope, Talent Acquisition Specialist at Starbucks, said:
Over the last six to eight months, our partnership with the DWP and local Jobcentres across the UK has been incredibly beneficial to Starbucks.
As we’ve opened new stores in various locations across the country, their support has helped us build full teams from the ground up, including incredible Store Managers who are already making their mark.
The collaboration has sparked a wave of positive engagement, with both our District Managers and Store Managers now actively leaning onto Job Centres as a go-to resource for filling vacancies quickly and effectively.
Thanks to this, we’ve welcomed some truly inspiring Green Apron partners into our stores. It’s been a powerful example of community connection, and we’re excited to keep building on this momentum as we grow!
JCP recruitment services form part of the wider advice and support available to businesses, which will spur economic growth as part of our Plan for Change.
Additional Information
- The DWP Employer Survey found that over half of employers (53%) who recruited in the past year had instances where they were unable to find a suitable candidate, highlighting the need for improved recruitment support.
- Employers interested in learning more about Jobcentre Plus recruitment services can find out more about the range of services on offer at www.business.gov.uk/recruit.
- They can fill out the online enquiry form to receive a call back from a local Employer Adviser who can provide tailored support, or post jobs for free on the ‘Advertise a job’ service.
