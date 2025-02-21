Businesses should co-design apprenticeships to create a workforce to tackle growth opportunities

CBI Wales has called for businesses to be allowed to co-design Wales’ devolved apprenticeships programme to ensure employees have the skills to capitalise on emerging growth opportunities.

‘The business of apprenticeships,’ a CBI Wales briefing paper, recommends refreshing the apprenticeship system in Wales, making it more efficient, to improve skills for green growth industries, AI, advanced manufacturing and other emerging sectors.

It outlines opportunities to expand Wales’ apprenticeship system into more targeted Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) and higher education level apprenticeships to tackle skills shortages in data analysis and AI.

The Welsh Government is right to promote the principle of employer-led courses and focus on sustainability and digital skills. But firms also want to develop flexible, modular courses and inclusive training to quickly meet emerging skills needs.

To continue to invest in people and target cutting-edge areas such as AI and the green economy, time and money can be saved by improving administrative efficiency and apprenticeship flexibility benefiting employers, students, training providers and the Welsh Government.

Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, said:

“In the rapidly changing world of apprenticeships, business, the Welsh Government, training providers and education institutions need the resources to deliver a workforce equipped with the skills to grow a sustainable Welsh economy. “Apprenticeships are worth £18 to the economy per £1 spent on them, future proofing the labour market with a skilled, productive and healthy workforce. Barriers to employers investing in apprenticeships also need to be identified and removed. This briefing highlights the key issues raised by firms across Wales and the opportunities to make training more relevant, flexible and accessible. “The Welsh Government is right to develop the principles of employer-led pathways and to focus on emerging skills such as sustainability and data analysis. Persistent labour and skills shortages are one of the most pressing issues holding back economic growth. A refreshed Welsh apprenticeship system can deliver for people across socio-economic groups, employers and communities in a fast-changing economy.”

The briefing document finds: