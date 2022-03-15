Department for Transport
|Printable version
Businesses to benefit from extension to plug-in van and truck grants
Plug-in van and truck grants extended as part of government drive to decarbonise transport.
- plug-in van and truck grants extended for 2 years as government goes further and faster to decarbonise transport
- drivers with standard licences can continue driving electric goods vans at a higher weight limit, making it easier for businesses to make the switch
- comes ahead of 2030 phase-out of new petrol and diesel cars and vans as part of net zero commitment
Businesses will be supported to make the switch to electric as the government commits to a 2-year extension of plug-in van and truck grants.
The move is expected to support the purchase of tens of thousands of greener vans and trucks, and will help make the UK less reliant on imports of foreign oil, improving the security of our energy supply and reducing our vulnerability to volatility in global energy prices.
Last year, industry figures showed the UK had the highest number of plug-in electric vans sold in Europe and there were around 4 times as many grant applications compared to 2020.
Existing grants have supported the purchase of more than 26,000 electric vans and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) across the UK since the programme launched in 2012.
With nearly 5% of the UK’s CO2 emissions currently coming from vans, the 2-year extension to these grants and the switch to greener vehicles is essential to support the government’s climate change and air quality commitments.
Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said:
When it comes to clean business, this government means business. We are backing a generation of green growth for our thriving fleet sector.
As demand for electric vehicles continues to grow at speed, this extension to our grant scheme will allow tens of thousands more vans to be purchased, transporting goods in a way which is kinder to our environment. This will support our vital, ongoing work to clean up our air in towns and cities right across the country and build back greener.
Government grants for electric vans and trucks has helped kickstart the market, which now offers more than 30 models of electric vans and trucks which qualify for such schemes.
Electric vehicles are becoming more popular and affordable, and the number of available models will continue to rise, allowing more people and businesses to benefit from the lower running costs of greener vehicles.
This government has committed £2.5 billion to vehicle grants and chargepoint infrastructure to support the transition to zero emission vehicles to date, and plug-in vehicle grant schemes have supported the purchase of over 450,000 ultra-low emission vehicles across the UK – including more than 300,000 zero emission vehicles.
As well as the extension to grant schemes, the government has also announced it will continue to allow drivers holding standard car driving licences to drive electric goods vans at a higher weight limit, up to 4.25 tonnes (compared to a 3.5 tonne limit for diesel vans).
This takes into account the additional weight of electric vehicle batteries and makes it easier for businesses and drivers to make the switch.
To ensure funding and taxpayers’ money goes where it’s really needed and supports the transition to zero emission vehicles, eligibility criteria for existing plug-in vehicle grants will also be recategorised from the spring with a focus on heavier vehicles.
From 1 April 2022, the threshold to claim the small truck grant of up to £16,000 will be increased from 3.5 tonnes to 4.25 tonnes. Vans up to 4.25 tonnes will be able to claim the large van grant of up to £5,000.
With the increasing number of large vans on the market, the move will ensure government targets support where it’s most needed, allowing for heavier and more costly trucks, up to 12 tonnes, to benefit from the higher grant funding.
This change will ensure funding is focused on helping more polluting trucks to make the switch to a zero-emission future.
Roads media enquiries
Media enquiries 020 7944 3021
Out of hours media enquiries 020 7944 4292
Switchboard 0300 330 3000
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/businesses-to-benefit-from-extension-to-plug-in-van-and-truck-grants
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Manchester and North West rail passengers to see more reliable journeys with £84 million investment14/03/2022 09:10:00
Package of infrastructure upgrades to transform journeys for train passengers in the North West.
UK Shipbuilding Taskforce launched to boost skills and jobs11/03/2022 13:14:00
UK wide taskforce will develop a skills strategy to support more people into rewarding careers.
DfT launches UK SHORE to take maritime ‘back to the future’ with green investment11/03/2022 10:10:10
Office dedicated to making maritime greener will pioneer new technology that could make journeys by sea as green as they were hundreds of years ago.
Search for new HS2 Ltd Chair is relaunched to help drive transformation and level up the country10/03/2022 13:10:00
The criteria for the role of HS2 Chair have been updated to appeal to leaders from a wider field of sectors and backgrounds.
UK strengthens ban on Russia aircraft and introduces new trade sanctions09/03/2022 14:22:00
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced a new suite of aviation sanctions.
UK introduces new sanctions against Russia including ban on ships and fresh financial measures02/03/2022 15:39:00
The UK has introduced new sanctions against Russia, including banning Russian ships from UK ports and additional economic measures.
Over £150 million provided to safeguard local transport services as the country emerges from the pandemic02/03/2022 13:10:10
Funding will help local bus and light rail services across the country as millions of passengers return to the network.
Local transport update: financial support for bus and light rail services01/03/2022 13:10:00
Government will provide over £150 million, as a final COVID-19 support package, to help local transport authorities and operators run services.