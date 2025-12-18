Businesses, unions and civil society leaders welcome Royal Assent of Employment Rights Act

Business leaders

Co-op Group CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq said:

“Treating people fairly and with respect is a fundamental part of being a responsible employer.

“The Employment Rights Act will ensure that people can expect fair treatment at work, whoever their employer may be.

“When people feel valued, businesses are better placed to attract and retain the skills they need, benefiting workers, employers and the wider economy.”

Chris O’Shea, Chief Executive of Centrica said:

“We’ve seen first-hand that a business thrives when its people thrive and so a stable, fair framework for work helps businesses plan, invest and grow with confidence. In the long run, what is good for workers is also good for business and that is ultimately good for the economy as a whole. We are delighted to see Royal Assent to the Employment Rights Act which provides greater clarity and certainty for employers and employees alike.”

Brett Mendell, Managing Director of Thomas Kneale & Co Ltd:

“Our colleagues are the most critical part of our business - we are an employee-owned organisation. We succeed because of the team, and therefore paying them at least the real Living Wage alongside providing guaranteed hours is essential for us, and important for their wellbeing. Reforms to sick pay, and access to guaranteed hours in the Employment Rights Act are pleasing, as they increase the security of work and income for the recipients.

To ensure our colleagues don’t have the worry over what they are going to earn day-to-day and week-to-week, we’ve gone further as a Living Hours employer, by providing four weeks’ notice of shifts, a minimum of 16 hours work a week to our workers who want it, and a contract that reflects hours worked. By paying the real living wage alongside regular hours, we see high employee satisfaction, low labour turnover and sickness absence, low recruitment and training costs, and high customer satisfaction, owing to a team focused and engaged in providing outstanding customer service.

We encourage more employers to build on new government legislation, by going even further than the Act, with Living Hours accreditation one aspect of this.”

Claire Burns, People Director, Abraham Moon & Sons Ltd:

“At Abraham Moon, we’ve long believed that treating people well is not just the right thing to do—it’s a smart investment for our future. Many of the measures in the Employment Rights Act reflect policies we’ve already embedded, such as day-one sick pay and enhanced family leave. These changes have strengthened our culture, improved wellbeing, and helped us attract and retain top talent.

“By offering real living wages, flexible working, and robust support policies—from mental health to bereavement—we’ve seen a more engaged, productive workforce and reduced recruitment costs. We welcome the Act’s ambition to level the playing field, ensuring responsible employers like us are not undercut by those with lower standards. It’s a step forward for fairness, for business, and for people.”

Nick Cooper, Managing Director, Adept Corporate Services said:

“At Adept, we believe that fair treatment and job security aren’t luxuries—they’re the foundation of a high-performing workforce. As a Real Living Wage and Living Hours employer, we’ve seen first-hand how giving colleagues predictable hours, proper pay, and respect at work leads to higher retention, better wellbeing, and better service for our clients.

“We welcome the Employment Rights Act and its focus on improving job security through guaranteed hours and better sick pay. These measures not only protect workers but also support responsible businesses by levelling the playing field. We’ve built Adept on a People First approach—and it’s no coincidence that doing right by our people has helped us grow into one of the highest-rated providers in our industry.”

Trade unions

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said:

“This is a landmark day for millions of workers. The Employment Rights Act represents the biggest upgrade in workers’ rights in a generation.

“It will deliver common sense changes like banning exploitative zero hours contracts, protecting workers from harassment and sick pay for all – and so much more. These are hard-won rights that the union movement and workers have long campaigned for.

“For too long, we have lagged behind our European counterparts on workers’ rights. This legislation takes us closer to the mainstream.

“We are finally closing the door on the broken status quo defined by insecurity, poor pay and weak rights.

“It’s now vital the government finishes the job – ensuring workers feel the benefits of all these new protections as soon as possible. That means watertight secondary legislation, which delivers new rights fully and quickly.”

Gary Smith, GMB General Secretary, said:

“The Employment Rights Act is the biggest step forward for workers’ rights in 50 years. GMB has worked tirelessly, over many years, to make sure our members’ voices are at the heart of the positive measures that will help bring a brighter future for so many people. Today is a good day for all who want to make work better”

Mike Clancy, General Secretary of Prospect union, said:

“The successful passage of this Act marks a generational change in the rights of workers which will improve the working lives of millions. It also demonstrates the power of negotiation between business and trade unions with the recent compromise on unfair dismissal being key to getting the Act over the line.

“This spirit of positive co-operation will be important as we move to the implementation phase and agree how best to deliver on these important measures.

“Industrial relations skills, which were lost under the previous government, need to be relearned on both sides so that employers and unions can work together for the benefit of the workforce. That work should start now, and we encourage all employers to start engaging early with unions like Prospect to build on the positive momentum behind this Act.”

UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea said:

“This is the biggest improvement to employment rights in a generation and can’t come soon enough. For far too long, the balance of power has been tipped away from working people. These measures go some way to shifting the dial the other way.

“UNISON was a key architect of this Act and I’m proud of the role the union has played in shaping legislation that’ll now improve the lives of millions of people. Good employers have nothing to fear from this Act, but unscrupulous ones should know the days of exploiting loopholes and denying people their rights are coming to an end.”

Business groups and wider labour market community

Craig Beaumont, Executive Director at the Federation of Small Businesses, said:

“We worked hard in the negotiations with unions and DBT Ministers to secure the 6 month qualifying period, and small businesses will be pleased to see that now confirmed in legislation. The fear of being sued from Day 1 was the greatest concern about the legislation.

We will continue to work with the team in good faith on secondary legislation to address the remaining issues, in line with the Secretary of State’s pledge to us for implementation to be harmonious, sensible and sensitive to our needs.”

CMI CEO Ann Francke OBE, said:

“The final Employment Rights Act offers a sensible, phased approach to introducing new employee rights and we welcome the move towards a six month qualifying period for unfair dismissal. This approach strikes an important balance, offering protection for both employers and employees. It is vital that the Government continues to listen to the genuine concerns of employers. Managers, in particular, can provide a unique perspective - being both responsible for leading teams and employees themselves.

“The focus now turns to ensuring successful implementation - this requires skilled managers who can see beyond the letter of the law and navigate the changes in a collaborative and respectful way. Those that get it right will reap the benefits of improved employee retention and increased productivity. In reality, much of what is in here is already being done by leading employers. CMI is ready to work with the new Fair Work Agency to support smooth implementation of this Act, with the intrinsic value of skilled managers and leaders at the heart of those conversations.”

Jenny Herrera, CEO of the Good Business Charter, said:

“The Employment Rights Act helps shift focus back onto protecting low paid workers on which our society depends and we are broadly supportive of anything that improves the working conditions for workers within the bounds of financial reality. We particularly applaud the banning of evil zero-hours contracts when imposed on workers against their will. Good Business Charter accredited organisations already take a stand for their workforce, making five clear commitments to their colleagues. They know that the benefits of treating people well are enormous.”

Michelle Ovens CBE, CEO and Founder, Small Business Britain:

“We are happy to support the passage of the Employment Rights Act and see it receive Royal Assent. This will help bring some much needed certainty for small businesses that is important for planning. But there is undoubtedly more work to do here and we look forward to working collaboratively with Government, alongside others in the space, to deliver the best outcomes for small businesses and their wider workforce.”

Katherine Chapman, Executive Director of the Living Wage Foundation, said:

“The Employment Rights Act is a welcome step forward in improving protections for people in insecure work. Too many people face unpredictable hours and shifts which make it impossible to plan their lives and make ends meet.

“Many employers are already going further than the new baselines, including over 270 Living Hours Employers who are committed to giving contracts that reflect hours worked, giving reasonable notice of shifts, and guarantee minimum hours. It’s good for their employees and good for their business.

“We look forward to working with employers as this new legislation is implemented, to help deliver greater security and stability for workers.”

Niall Mackenzie, Acas Chief Executive, said:

“This is a once-in-a-generation change to employment law in Britain and an opportunity for employers and workers to work together to bring all workplace relations up to the standard of current best practice, and help businesses thrive and improve working lives.

“Acas will be updating its training and advice as the new laws are implemented. We stand ready to help employers, workers and their trade unions work together to make the most of the opportunity presented by these reforms to build better, healthier and more productive workplaces.”

Comment from Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University:

“Passing the new Employment Rights Act into law is a critical milestone for employment reform in the UK and will better align our key employment laws with international standards.

“Reducing unfair dismissal to six months has the potential to take over a million people out of severe insecurity at work, and improve job security for millions more. Taken together with changes to key measure such as zero-hour contracts and day one rights, Work Foundation analysis shows that women, disabled people, ethnic minorities and young people all stand to gain most from the new Act.

“Now the focus must be on ensuring new codes of practice and secondary legislation underpinning the reforms deliver on the spirit of the Act as intended, so that as many workers as possible benefit from two-sided flexibility, extra protections and security at work in the coming years.”

Wider civil society

Claire Reindorp, chief executive of Young Women’s Trust, said:

“Today signifies that we are on the cusp of seeing real action to tackle the toxic mix of sexism and poor employment practices. The laws that will come as part of the Employment Rights Act will make a significant difference to all workers, but particularly people on insecure contracts, navigating workplaces where unfair pay and poor treatment is rife - a world where young women are disproportionately represented. We now look forward to working with the Government to make sure that the transformation of our workplaces ignites real change in people’s lives.”

Clare McNeil, Chief Executive at Timewise, said:

“Work that offers security, respects health, dignity and life outside of work results in better business performance. So the Employment Rights Act marks a significant step forward in raising standards for fair treatment at work and helping companies thrive.

“New rights to flexible working or guaranteed hours also have the potential to ensure that more of those locked out of work can participate. For example as many as two thirds of those who are disabled and receiving incapacity benefit can only work if they find flexible or part-time jobs.

“Now is the time to begin translating this legislation into changing working practices on the shop, warehouse or factory floor. We look forward to supporting consultation processes to ensure that employer obligations are clear, workers are aware of their rights, and enforcement of new rights is vigorous.”

George Gabriel, co-founder of The Dad Shift said:

“Thousands of fathers miss out on paternity leave every year because it’s not been a day one right. This Act is going to make a huge difference - giving them some time to support their partners as they recover from birth, bond with their babies, and begin to figure out who they’re going to be as a father.” ”Becoming a dad is one of the most challenging and changing things that can happen to a man regardless of whether or not he’s had at least 26 weeks of continuous employment with his employer. The law is finally going to be on his side in making paternity leave a day one right and credit where it is due to this government for making it so.”

Vicki Robinson, Miscarriage Association Chief Executive, said:

“We welcome the Employment Rights Act receiving Royal Assent and are pleased that bereavement leave following pre-24-week pregnancy loss will now be confirmed in law. This marks an important milestone in recognising the impact of pregnancy loss on women and their partners, and the need for time and space to grieve.

“However, while this final legislative hurdle has now been passed, the consultation on how the leave will work in practice remains open until 15 January. The detail of the final policy will matter greatly and, through our Leave for Every Loss campaign, we urge the Government to ensure the guidance delivers meaningful and compassionate support for those affected.”

Rachel Grocott, CEO, Pregnant Then Screwed, said:

“This Act is a huge milestone for mothers, parents and families who have been fighting for fairness for far too long. Day‑one rights to sick pay, paternity leave and parental leave will transform the lives of new parents who’ve been forced to choose between their income and their child. Stronger protections during pregnancy and after maternity leave will give women far greater security at work. And ending exploitative zero‑hours practices will give families the stability they need to plan their lives with confidence.

“But let’s be clear: this is not job done. Workplace discrimination is still pushing thousands of mothers out of the labour market every single day, and our parental leave system remains hugely outdated and unequal. We will keep working with the government to deliver the bold, systemic reforms families need. These changes didn’t happen by accident, they happened because parents spoke out, shared their stories and demanded better. Today, the government has listened, and families across the UK will feel the impact of that courage. This Act is a huge step forward, now we must keep going until every parent is treated with dignity, respect and fairness.”

Prof. Simon Deakin, Professor of Law, University of Cambridge said:

“The economic impacts of labour laws have been extensively researched in recent years. Most studies show that strengthening labour laws either has no effect or a small positive effect on employment. Some studies report positive impacts on productivity. Given this evidence, the passage of the ERA is good news for both Britain’s workers and its economy.”