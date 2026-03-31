Businessman who remains in Spain despite prison sentence banned as company director

Director banned until 2033

Jack Mason directed eight companies that were used to move more than £12 million through unauthorised bank overdrafts in 2021 to companies controlled by his associates Scott Dylan and David Antrobus

All three were handed prison sentences for breaching freezing orders connected to the overdrafts, with only Dylan having served his sentence so far

Mason, who is now based in Barcelona, has been disqualified as a company director for seven-and-a-half years

A businessman living in Spain instead of serving a prison sentence for contempt of court has been banned as a company director.

Jack Mason was the director of eight companies linked to his associates Scott Dylan and David Antrobus who are currently serving lengthy disqualifications for unauthorised banking transactions worth almost £14 million.

Mason failed to prevent unarranged Barclays Bank overdrafts of just over £12 million from being transferred to FT (OPS) Limited, now known as Oldcoft Ltd, and other connected companies, including Fresh Thinking Group Limited, in 2021.

The 36-year-old, now of Calle de Corsega, Barcelona, has been disqualified as a company director for seven-and-a-half years.

Victoria Edgar, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, yesterday said:

Jack Mason was a director of eight companies that played a central role in a scheme that caused significant financial harm. His failure to prevent unarranged overdrafts being used was a serious breach of his responsibilities as a company director. The fact that he is now living in Barcelona does not stop us from preventing him from using UK companies for the next seven-and-a-half years to cause further harm.

Dylan and Antrobus allowed more than £13.9 million to be received into the Oldcoft Ltd current account from 10 connected companies. Mason was a director of eight of these companies, with proceedings ongoing against the director of the remaining two companies.

Between mid-July and late September 2021, unarranged overdrafts with Barclays were used to fund transfers of £12,073,646 from Mason’s eight companies.

Mason failed in his duties as director to prevent those unauthorised overdrafts.

During the same period, payments of more than £11.7 million were made from Oldcoft Ltd’s current account.

Dylan himself received £1.675 million and more than £7.4 million was transferred to Old3 Ltd’s account, which was known at the time as Fresh Thinking Group Limited.

At least £1.545 million was also transferred to other connected companies.

Barclays secured freezing orders on the accounts on 24 September 2021. Within a fortnight they demanded repayment and issued proceedings against Dylan, Antrobus and Mason.

The eight companies Mason directed - Oldcoa Ltd, Oldcob Ltd, Oldcc Ltd, Oldcod Ltd, Oldcoaab Ltd, Oldcoffb Ltd, Oldholdcoa Ltd and Oldopscoa Ltd - all went into compulsory liquidation in January 2022.

Mason, Dylan and Antrobus were each sentenced to 22 months in prison in October 2024 for contempt of court after breaching freezing orders connected to the Barclays proceedings. Both Mason and Antrobus have civil warrants outstanding and have not served their sentences.

They were also declared bankrupt in October and August 2025.

Dylan and Antrobus were banned as company directors for a combined 23 years at a hearing of the High Court in London in December 2025.

The judge described Dylan as the “driving force in this scheme which can really be regarded as a scam” and banned him for 13 years. He added that the scheme had “no legitimate purpose”.

Antrobus was disqualified for 10 years.

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted a disqualification undertaking from Mason, and his ban started on Monday 30 March.

It prevents him from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.

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