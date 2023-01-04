WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Buy Smart to Avoid a Dodgy Deal during January Sales, recommends RoSPA
With Christmas money burning a hole in your pocket, make sure you don't burn a hole anywhere else by ensuring you buy safely during the January Sales, The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) is recommending.
Faulty products can pose a hazard to yourself, as well as your home. This is because malfunctioning products can lead to harm such as fire or painful electric shocks, but by following RoSPA's product safety guidance, consumers can reduce the chances of a nasty injury.
Ashley Martin, Public Health Adviser, said: "After Christmas, it's always nice to grab a bargain in the January Sales. However, as we saw in December with the recall of baby self-feeding products, some dangerous products can make their way onto the market, with potentially devastating results.
"Firstly, before you buy anything you aren't totally sure of, check whether a government body, such as Local Authority Trading Standards, has issued any recall announcements relating to it. You can check if a product has been recalled here: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/consumer-help/product-recalls-and-safety-notices/ and here: https://www.gov.uk/product-safety-alerts-reports-recalls
"Another top tip would be to check the reviews of a product to gauge customer satisfaction or any issues that a buyer has experienced. For instance, items similar to 'fast charger plugs' for smartphones that were withdrawn from Amazon in November 2022 as they risked electric shock and fires."
Top Product Safety Tips
- If an appliance appears faulty, stop using it
- Look for the UKCA mark when you buy electrical equipment
- When buying gas appliances look for the UKCA mark and be beware of second-hand bargains and cowboy installers. Remember, only Gas-Safe Registered engineers can install gas appliances.
- Always follow the manufacturer's guidelines and instructions
- When buying toys, look for the UKCA mark. In addition, you can look out for the voluntary British Toy and Hobby Association's (BTHA) 'Lion Mark'. A condition of BTHA trade association membership is that members' toys will meet the statutory safety requirements
- Buy from suppliers with a good reputation for safe and reliable Products. Many will be members of trade associations whose rules call on them to meet high standards
