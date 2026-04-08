Buying goods and services: what Scottish public bodies need to know

Learn more about cross border procurements, particularly the differences when using commercial frameworks awarded under the Procurement Act 2023, if you are based in Scotland.

We offer ready-made commercial agreements that let you buy goods and services without starting from scratch. Think of it like a catalogue, where the hard work of vetting suppliers has already been done.

If you are based in Scotland, there are some extra steps when using agreements launched under the Procurement Act 2023. This guide explains what you need to do.

Check which rules apply

If you are using a Scottish national or sectoral collaborative framework, or running your own procurement exercise, Scottish procurement rules apply. These include:

the Public Contracts (Scotland) Regulations 2015

the Procurement Reform (Scotland) Act 2014

If you are using a commercial agreement awarded under UK legislation, you must follow either:

the Procurement Act 2023 (PA23), or

the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR2015)

This depends on which legislative regime was used to award the agreement.

You can use our website or the Central Digital Platform (CDP) to identify which rules apply.

Procurement Act 2023 or Public Contracts Regulations 2015?

PA23 simplifies some framework rules. For example, it removes restrictions on how a competitive selection process should work when awarding call-off contracts. These can now be either single stage or multiple stage.

PA23 also introduced open frameworks. These frameworks can be re-opened during the lifetime of the agreement so that new suppliers can join.

It also replaces the dynamic purchasing system from PCR2015 with dynamic markets. Dynamic markets can be used for more than common goods and services.

Why does this matter?

If you are using an agreement set up under the Procurement Act 2023, you will need to complete some additional steps that we explain below.

Buying goods and services under Procurement Act 2023 if you are based in Scotland

The following guidelines are for using Procurement Act 2023 (PA23) Government Commercial Agency frameworks and dynamic markets only.

When using a framework or dynamic market set up under the Procurement Act 2023, you need to:

register on the Central Digital Platform

check supplier exclusion status before awarding

publish required notices at each stage

keep records of your process for auditing purposes

Register on the Central Digital Platform

Before using agreements awarded under the Procurement Act 2023, you must register your organisation on the Central Digital Platform. This government website is where official notices about your purchases are published.

To register follow these instructions:

Step 1

One person from your organisation creates a personal account on OneLogin. Use your own work email address, not a shared one.

Step 2

That person registers your organisation. Use a shared email, (like procurement@yourschool.gov.uk) for the organisation account so colleagues can access it.

Your organisation name must match exactly how it appears on official records, or it will be rejected.

Step 3

Invite colleagues who need access and give them appropriate permissions.

You are then ready to start buying GCA frameworks and dynamic markets.

Two ways to buy: frameworks and dynamic markets

We offer 2 main types of commercial agreement:

frameworks

dynamic markets

Frameworks

Frameworks are like approved supplier lists. The rules for how you choose a supplier are set out in each framework’s guidance documents. Depending on the agreement, you may be able to:

pick a supplier directly

run a competition, which could have multiple steps

Dynamic markets

Dynamic markets are more flexible lists where new suppliers can join at any point in the market’s lifetime.

We onboard suppliers to our dynamic markets, so please allow 30 days for this process before you run a competition. This gives time for any new suppliers wanting to join to be assessed.

You must always run a competition when using a dynamic market, and assessment summaries are required.

Check your chosen supplier is not excluded

We can now remove excluded and excludable suppliers from live frameworks and dynamic markets. However, contracting authorities still have responsibilities when awarding contracts.

PA23 does not allow a contracting authority to award a contract to an excluded supplier. This means that you will need to confirm that a supplier has not been excluded before awarding a contract to them under a framework or dynamic market.

Scottish authorities should therefore be familiar with:

Publishing notices on the Central Digital Platform

You must publish notices on the CDP at important stages for transparency. Think of these as official announcements:

before using a dynamic market: publish a UK4 tender notice stating you intend to use it (this does not apply to awards made under frameworks)

before signing a contract (if it is above certain value thresholds): publish a UK6 contract award notice announcing who you are planning to award to

after signing: publish details of the contract within 30 days using a UK7 contract details notice

The CDP platform guides you through which forms to complete.

Exemptions for Scottish devolved authorities using our frameworks

PA23 introduces new procurement objectives and a National Procurement Policy Statementthat we would have considered when designing frameworks for all customers.

It also introduces new requirements on the publication of key performance indicators using the new noticing regime.

Part 6 of the Act sets out the rules for below-threshold contracts.

Devolved Scottish Authorities can disapply these requirements when:

calling off under a framework

using one of our dynamic markets

For more visit GOV.UK.

Need help?

Check the buyers guide for your specific agreement. It contains step-by-step instructions.

You can also contact us directly by:

Email: info@gca.gov.uk

Telephone: 0345 410 2222

You can visit GOV.UK for more guidance on the Central Digital Platform.

Learn more

The Procurement Act 2023 brought in several other changes. Read more about: