Welsh Government
|Printable version
Buzzing for World Bee Day
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has visited an award-winning honey producer in Builth Wells to celebrate World Bee Day which takes place today (Friday, 20 May).
Designated by the United Nations, World Bee Day was established to acknowledge the role of bees and other pollinators to sustainable development, food security and biodiversity.
Each year, the UK produces around 3,000-4,000 tonnes of honey – of which around 10 per cent comes from Wales.
The Bee Welsh Honey Company in Builth Wells was established by Shane Llewelyn Jones in 2017. Shane started keeping bees aged 12 and has gradually built a business over 30 years.
Specialising in unpasteurised Welsh honey. Bee Welsh Honey currently runs around 200 production hives placed throughout mid Wales and the borders and has won several awards.
Shane is a member of the Honey Cluster, a Welsh Government business development programme aimed at raising the profile and production of Welsh honey.
The Cluster brings together bee farmers who produce 100% Welsh honey and have ambitions to grow.
Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:
It has been great to meet Shane and learn more about the work taking place at the Bee Welsh Honey Company.
Bees are crucial to our ecosystem and World Bee Day, which has been growing year on year, has helped bring them to the forefront.
In October, we launched our Implementation Plan to achieve the outcomes of the Healthy Bees Plan 2030 which includes maintaining and enhancing biosecurity, supporting beekeepers to be confident in managing their bees and help honeybees and beekeeping to thrive.
The Honey Cluster plays an important role in encouraging and supporting the production and promotion of Welsh honey. I want to thank them for all their continued hard work, including those who showed their gratitude to carers during the Covid pandemic by delivering jars of Welsh honey to local care homes and hospitals.
Shane Llewelyn Jones at the Bee Welsh Honey company said:
I am grateful for the Welsh Government highlighting World Bee Day, which in turn helps highlight difficulties for honey bees and pollinators through Wales and the world.
By supporting World Bee Day, it puts a spotlight on Welsh honey producers, who produce some of the best quality honey in the world, from lowland clover, to upland heather.
Welsh Honey Cluster Lead, Haf Wyn Hughes said:
On behalf of the Cluster, I am very grateful to the Minister for taking time to celebrate beekeepers such as Shane on this important day for the sector. The Welsh climate can be very challenging for our beekeepers, but companies like Bee Welsh Honey are a fantastic example of great passion, the need to protect and hard graft.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/buzzing-world-bee-day
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£2.9 million boost for Wales’ Brilliant Basics, the little things which make a big difference to a holiday experience20/05/2022 15:10:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has today announced £2.9 million from the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics capital fund will be shared among 18 projects that will help deliver small-scale infrastructure improvements in strategically important tourism locations across Wales.
Welsh Government response to publication of latest NHS Wales performance data19/05/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has issued a statement on the latest NHS Wales performance data published today (Thursday, 19th May).
Work to improve urgent and emergency care picks up pace19/05/2022 11:05:00
New services are being developed to improve access to urgent and emergency care across Wales so people get the right care, in the right place, the first time.
Over £750,000 for libraries and museums in Wales19/05/2022 09:05:00
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, has visited Museum of Cardiff on International Museum Day to announce just over £750,000 of Welsh Government funding to help local libraries, museums to develop their facilities and services.
Independent review of floods announced to help Wales adapt to climate change18/05/2022 16:15:00
An independent review of flooding events across Wales during the winter of 2020-21 has been launched, the Welsh Government has announced.
£182m to support independent living and reduce pressures on health and social care services18/05/2022 10:20:00
“A decent and affordable home is fundamental to the health and wellbeing of everybody.”
Funding for music education trebled to the tune of £13.5m17/05/2022 14:25:00
Every child will have the opportunity to benefit from music education as part of the Welsh Government’s plans for a national music service, which will help ensure no child misses out due to a lack of means.
Welsh Government steps in to replace EU-funded programmes to support people with complex barriers to find work17/05/2022 11:05:00
A key Welsh Government-funded programme to help people most disadvantaged in the labour market into work will be expanded in 2023, following the winding-up of two existing EU-funded programmes, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, yesterday announced.
Health Minister urges people to get Spring booster before deadline17/05/2022 09:05:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has urged all those eligible for the Spring Covid-19 booster to take up their offer of the vaccine before 30 June.