C4 privatisation could pave way to abolition of BBC licence fee, says IEA Director General
Mark Littlewood, Director General at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the government’s decision to go ahead with plans to privatise Channel 4
“This is a welcome step in the modernisation of British broadcasting. There is now such a welcome diversity in television output that it makes no sense to divide TV into public sector and commercial sector.
“Channel 4 is likely to go from strength to strength as a consequence of this move. One can only hope that this is the first step towards liberating the BBC and its viewers from the dead hand of the outdated licence fee.”
